SA vs IND: Mohammed Shami Consults Sports Orthopaedic In Mumbai For Ankle Issue

Star Indian pacer Mohammed Shami had consulted a sports orthopaedic in Mumbai for advice given to his ankle problems. It becomes pertinent to mention that after the 2023 ICC World Cup, the fast bowler started to feel soreness in his ankle.

The Indian team management has found that star bowler Mohammed Shami has developed an ankle issue that requires medical attention to have him fully ready for the first Test match against South Africa.

Shami “is currently undergoing medical treatment and his availability is subject to fitness,” according to the BCCI media statement, but his name has been kept in the Test team. However, specific details about the nature of the injury—such as whether it happened on the field or was more fitness-related, were not given.

“It is not exactly an on-field injury. It is an ankle condition that has developed. Shami came to Mumbai to consult the doctors. He will also go to NCA for rehab and recuperation work. The national selectors wouldn’t have selected him had there not been a chance of him getting fit in time for the Boxing Day Test.”

Although Mohammed Shami’s injury is not currently thought to be significant, it is expected that the fast bowler will be fit for the South Africa series. If India is to have any chance of winning their first series in South Africa, he will be a vital member of the team, given his ability to make a difference in the overseas conditions.

With 24 wickets in seven matches during the just-finished ODI World Cup. After missing out on the starting XI in the first four games, he was given the opportunity to play against New Zealand in the league stage and immediately made an impression with a five-fer and veteran bowler, who played a major role in India’s 10-game winning streak.

It will be interesting to watch if Shami takes part in the three-day intra-squad match between the India Seniors and India A teams as a warm-up for the Tests. There are seven Test matches, five of which are at home against England and is expected to be vital given the sub-continental conditions.

Mohammed Shami has played well for the Gujarat Titans the past two seasons in the Indian Premier League, but his eligibility for the 2024 T20 World Cup will rely on how well he does in the forthcoming edition of the cash-rich league.