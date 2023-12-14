SA vs IND: Ravi Bishnoi Is Still Finding His Feet At The International Cricket – Sunil Gavaskar Decodes World No.1 T20 Bowler Flaws In T20 Cricket

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • SA vs IND: Ravi Bishnoi Is Still Finding His Feet At The International Cricket – Sunil Gavaskar Decodes World No.1 T20 Bowler Flaws In T20 Cricket

All

Cricket News

SA vs IND: Ravi Bishnoi Is Still Finding His Feet At The International Cricket – Sunil Gavaskar Decodes World No.1 T20 Bowler Flaws In T20 Cricket

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 14, 2023 at 2:38 PM

SA vs IND: Ravi Bishnoi Is Still Finding His Feet At The International Cricket &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Decodes World No.1 T20 Bowler Flaws In T20 Cricket

Former Indian Opener Sunil Gavaskar believes that despite doing well for the team in limited opportunities, newly-crowned World No.1 T20 bowler Ravi Bishnoi has a lot to learn in the game. Despite performing well for the squad against Australia in a five-match T20 series, the 23-year-old was dropped from India’s playing XI for the second T20 against South Africa.

Ravi Bishnoi now keeps the top spot in the ICC Men T20 bowler rankings. The right-arm wrist spinner was named Player of the Series in the recent T20I series against Australia, which India won 4-1. He finished with nine wickets in five games, averaging 18.22 and an economy rate of 8.20, bowling under difficult circumstances.

Sunil Gavaskar believes that the pitch for the second T20 International against South Africa was tailor-made for Ravindra Jadeja rather than Ravi Bishnoi, as the batters may find it difficult to walk him down the track to hit. He believes that the young leg-spinner is still in the learning process in International Cricket and believes that faster balls by Bishnoi would be easy for the batters to hit on certain conditions.

“If there is a bit of turn from the pitch, I think Jadeja [could inflict most damage]. He bowls so flat that he doesn’t allow the batter any chance to go down the pitch and attack him. So if there’s just a bit of assist, his four overs could be telling as far as India are concerned.”

Sunil Gavaskar
Sunil Gavaskar Credits: Twitter

“Ravi Bishnoi… still finding his feet at the international level. Yes, he is the No. 1 T20 bowler in the world but again, if you get stuck into him, sometimes you tend to see him bowl faster and quicker. The faster you bowl on a good pitch, it gets that much easier for the batters because the pace is exactly what they are looking for,” Sunil Gavaskar said.

Ravi Bishnoi has 34 wickets in 21 T20Is, at an economy of 17.38. Surprisingly, he has only appeared in 13 of the team’s 21 victories this season and the youngster would be an x-factor player for the team in the upcoming T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA.

They Had To Keep Wiping It Which Is Never Easy – Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar claimed that the circumstances were difficult for Indian bowlers in the second game against the Proteas because the ball was too wet, and he praised South African batters for their outstanding chase in the game on Tuesday.

India Cricket Team
India Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“It wasn’t easy for the Indian bowlers. You could see that the ball was very wet. They had to keep wiping it which is never easy. Because the ball feels like soap in your hands. Even for the fielders, as the ball comes in and suddenly slips. Things didn’t go India’s way but compliments to South Africa on a well-organised chase,” Sunil Gavaskar added.

The Indian bowlers lacked variation and control while bowling in adverse conditions. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh and right-arm pacer Mukesh Kumar were taken to the cleaner by the South African opener. With the T20 World Cup 2024 rapidly approaching, the Men in Blue would be keen to get a bowling combination right before the marquee event.

Tagged:

India National Cricket Team

Ravi Bishnoi

SA vs IND 2023

South Africa National Cricket Team

Sunil Gavaskar

Related Article
SA vs IND: Ravi Bishnoi Is Still Finding His Feet At The International Cricket &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Decodes World No.1 T20 Bowler Flaws In T20 Cricket
SA vs IND: Ravi Bishnoi Is Still Finding His Feet At The International Cricket – Sunil Gavaskar Decodes World No.1 T20 Bowler Flaws In T20 Cricket

Dec 14, 2023, 2:38 PM

IPL 2024: He Would Be One Of The First Couple Of Picks&#8230; &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Backs Injured Star Player To Make It To India&#8217;s 2024 World Cup Squad
IPL 2024: He Would Be One Of The First Couple Of Picks… – Sunil Gavaskar Backs Injured Star Player To Make It To India’s 2024 World Cup Squad

Dec 13, 2023, 2:53 PM

IPL 2024: Pat Cummins Would Be The One That Will Attract The Most Interest From All The Franchises &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar
IPL 2024: Pat Cummins Would Be The One That Will Attract The Most Interest From All The Franchises – Sunil Gavaskar

Dec 13, 2023, 11:40 AM

SA vs IND: They Are Now Expecting Him To Be Another Yuvraj Singh &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Backs Rinku Singh To Do Well As A Finisher
SA vs IND: They Are Now Expecting Him To Be Another Yuvraj Singh – Sunil Gavaskar Backs Rinku Singh To Do Well As A Finisher

Dec 11, 2023, 4:01 PM

SA vs IND: Yashasvi Jaiswal Is An All-format Prospect For India &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Hails Left-handed Opener For His Impressive Batting Skills
SA vs IND: Yashasvi Jaiswal Is An All-format Prospect For India – Sunil Gavaskar Hails Left-handed Opener For His Impressive Batting Skills

Dec 11, 2023, 3:29 PM

SA vs IND: Rohit Sharma Is Going To Be Key For India In The Test Series &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Backs Indian Skipper To Come Good Against South Africa
SA vs IND: Rohit Sharma Is Going To Be Key For India In The Test Series – Sunil Gavaskar Backs Indian Skipper To Come Good Against South Africa

Dec 11, 2023, 12:38 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy