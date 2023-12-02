SA vs IND: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Will Play In The 2024 T20 World Cup – Ashish Nehra Backs Senior Indian Duo To Play The Marquee Event

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

Cricket News

SA vs IND: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Will Play In The 2024 T20 World Cup – Ashish Nehra Backs Senior Indian Duo To Play The Marquee Event

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 2, 2023 at 2:08 PM

SA vs IND: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Will Play In The 2024 T20 World Cup &#8211; Ashish Nehra Backs Senior Indian Duo To Play The Marquee Event

Former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra believes that experienced Indian batting duo Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will play in the forthcoming 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA. The Indian veterans were not part of India’s plans in the shorter format of the game after the completion of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Although it has been more than a year since Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli last featured in a Twenty20 international match, there are rumours circulating that the two experienced Indian players would be making it into the team again come June for the T20 World Cup.

Speaking on Jio Cinema before India’s 4th T20 game against Australia, Ashish Nehra claimed that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s decision to skip the Twenty20 Internationals in South Africa does not imply that they will not participate in the 2024 World Cup.

Ashish Nehra
Ashish Nehra Credits: Twitter

“Somebody like Rohit Sharma. Somebody like Virat Kohli. If they are fit, we do not need to discuss their form. Definitely, they will be there in the Caribbean and USA,” Ashish Nehra said.

Like Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma requested a leave of absence from the entire white-ball leg from the selectors, despite the fact that he was supposed to return as captain for the tour of South Africa. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the team against the Proteas, with Hardik Pandya being out of the game due to injury.

It Will Be Interesting To See When Hardik Pandya Comes Back Into The Indian Side – Ashish Nehra

Ashish Nehra said that the selectors had a difficult task ahead of them in the series against South Africa because of Hardik Pandya’s injury. If Pandya is unable to recover in January and only participates in the Indian Premier League 2024 in front of the T20 World Cup 2024, Nehra warned that things will become more difficult going into the marquee event in West Indies.

Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya Credits: Twitter

“I don’t know about captaincy, there is still time. It is a tricky one for the selectors also. Hardik Pandya also got injured and it will be interesting to see when he comes back into the Indian side. If Hardik Pandya plays straight in the IPL, it will be difficult for any selection committee,” Ashish Nehra added.

Hardik Pandya injured his ankle during the 2023 ODI World Cup league-stage match against Bangladesh in Pune. As a result, he was declared out of the competition and was replaced by Prasidh Krishna.

The Indian All-rounder is expected to make a comeback into competitive cricket during the IPL 2024 season, where he turn up for Mumbai Indians after being traded from Gujarat Titans.

Tagged:

Ashish Nehra

Hardik Pandya

India National Cricket Team

Rohit Sharma

SA vs IND 2024

Virat Kohli

Related Article
SA vs IND: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Will Play In The 2024 T20 World Cup &#8211; Ashish Nehra Backs Senior Indian Duo To Play The Marquee Event
SA vs IND: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Will Play In The 2024 T20 World Cup – Ashish Nehra Backs Senior Indian Duo To Play The Marquee Event

Dec 2, 2023, 2:08 PM

IND vs AUS: There Is No Shortage Of Talent When You Talk Of Someone Like Prasidh Krishna &#8211; Ashish Nehra Backs The Indian Pacer To Come Good
IND vs AUS: There Is No Shortage Of Talent When You Talk Of Someone Like Prasidh Krishna – Ashish Nehra Backs The Indian Pacer To Come Good

Dec 2, 2023, 12:03 PM

Rahul Dravid Granted Contract Extension As India&#8217;s Head Coach After Ashish Nehra Declines The Offer &#8211; Reports
Rahul Dravid Granted Contract Extension As India’s Head Coach After Ashish Nehra Declines The Offer – Reports

Nov 29, 2023, 2:59 PM

IND vs AUS: He Will Be A Great Asset To Indian Cricket &#8211; Ashish Nehra Hails Rinku Singh For His Brilliant Batting Against Australia
IND vs AUS: He Will Be A Great Asset To Indian Cricket – Ashish Nehra Hails Rinku Singh For His Brilliant Batting Against Australia

Nov 29, 2023, 11:24 AM

Ashish Nehra: All Rounder Hardik Pandya Can Be In Any White Ball Team Solely As A Batter
Ashish Nehra: All Rounder Hardik Pandya Can Be In Any White Ball Team Solely As A Batter

Jul 14, 2022, 1:32 PM

Ashish Nehra: It Will Be Helpful For Virat Kohli If He Rests For 1 Month- 5 Weeks
Ashish Nehra: It Will Be Helpful For Virat Kohli If He Rests For 1 Month- 5 Weeks

Jul 14, 2022, 12:46 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy