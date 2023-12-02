SA vs IND: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Will Play In The 2024 T20 World Cup – Ashish Nehra Backs Senior Indian Duo To Play The Marquee Event

Former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra believes that experienced Indian batting duo Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will play in the forthcoming 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA. The Indian veterans were not part of India’s plans in the shorter format of the game after the completion of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Although it has been more than a year since Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli last featured in a Twenty20 international match, there are rumours circulating that the two experienced Indian players would be making it into the team again come June for the T20 World Cup.

Speaking on Jio Cinema before India’s 4th T20 game against Australia, Ashish Nehra claimed that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s decision to skip the Twenty20 Internationals in South Africa does not imply that they will not participate in the 2024 World Cup.

“Somebody like Rohit Sharma. Somebody like Virat Kohli. If they are fit, we do not need to discuss their form. Definitely, they will be there in the Caribbean and USA,” Ashish Nehra said.

Like Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma requested a leave of absence from the entire white-ball leg from the selectors, despite the fact that he was supposed to return as captain for the tour of South Africa. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the team against the Proteas, with Hardik Pandya being out of the game due to injury.

It Will Be Interesting To See When Hardik Pandya Comes Back Into The Indian Side – Ashish Nehra

Ashish Nehra said that the selectors had a difficult task ahead of them in the series against South Africa because of Hardik Pandya’s injury. If Pandya is unable to recover in January and only participates in the Indian Premier League 2024 in front of the T20 World Cup 2024, Nehra warned that things will become more difficult going into the marquee event in West Indies.

“I don’t know about captaincy, there is still time. It is a tricky one for the selectors also. Hardik Pandya also got injured and it will be interesting to see when he comes back into the Indian side. If Hardik Pandya plays straight in the IPL, it will be difficult for any selection committee,” Ashish Nehra added.

Hardik Pandya injured his ankle during the 2023 ODI World Cup league-stage match against Bangladesh in Pune. As a result, he was declared out of the competition and was replaced by Prasidh Krishna.

The Indian All-rounder is expected to make a comeback into competitive cricket during the IPL 2024 season, where he turn up for Mumbai Indians after being traded from Gujarat Titans.