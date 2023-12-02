IND vs AUS: There Is No Shortage Of Talent When You Talk Of Someone Like Prasidh Krishna – Ashish Nehra Backs The Indian Pacer To Come Good

Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra backs young Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna to come good for India after his poor performance for the team in the ongoing five-match T20 series against Australia. The 27-year-old has been going through some tough times, failing to make a valuable impact for the team in the shorter format of the game.

Prasidh Krishna didn’t have a good day against Australia in the 3rd T20 game. The Right-arm pacer let up 68 runs in his four overs and has the most expensive bowling figures in a Twenty20 international competition. The Karnataka pacer bowled the final over and conceded 23 runs, where India lost by five wickets.

In an interview with Jiocinema, Ashish Nehra expressed the opinion that Prasidh Krishna has not received as much playing time, but that he possesses the capacity to excel in all three game formats and is considered one of the game’s future stars. He also stated that bowlers faced challenging conditions on wet pitches.

“You are talking about a guy who has not played much cricket. But there’s no shortage of talent when you talk of someone like Prasidh Krishna. He’s definitely one of India’s future stars and let’s hope that from here he’s only going to get better. He’s someone who can bowl a good yorker. I know it’s difficult to bowl on a wet ground and a flat pitch, but in these kinds of situations, you definitely back your yorker,” Ashish Nehra said.

Prasidh Krishna has demonstrated tremendous promise in the 50-over format of the game and has shown promises in the longer format of the game but he was unable to have an impact on the squad in the shorter format and was unable to contribute significantly to the Australia series.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Is Someone Who Can Play All Three Formats – Ashish Nehra

Ashish Nehra compares Ruturaj Gaikwad’s game to that of Yashasvi Jaiswal and thinks the Indian team has invested in him because of his exceptional skill set and temperament to play in international cricket. He also thinks that Gaikwad can play in all three forms of the game.

“I think India is already doing that. Everybody around him knows the kind of player he is. When you talk about Yashasvi Jaiswal, great player. But his game is completely different from Gaikwad’s. Even in the T20 format, you require solidity, and that’s what Ruturaj Gaikwad brings to the table. He’s someone who can play all three formats. He has clean cricketing shots. The kind of elegance Ruturaj shows is just unbelievable,” Ashish Nehra added.

In the current five-match Twenty20 series, Ruturaj Gaikwad has amassed an incredible 213 runs at an average of 71, making him the series’ top run scorer. In the third Twenty20, he scored his first international century and became the first Indian player to score 100 in a Twenty20 match against Australia.