SA vs IND: Rohit Sharma-Led Indian Side Equals The Unwanted Record Of Most Ducks In A Single Innings In The Second Test

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • SA vs IND: Rohit Sharma-Led Indian Side Equals The Unwanted Record Of Most Ducks In A Single Innings In The Second Test

All

Cricket News

SA vs IND: Rohit Sharma-Led Indian Side Equals The Unwanted Record Of Most Ducks In A Single Innings In The Second Test

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Jan 4, 2024 at 10:51 AM

SA vs IND: Rohit Sharma-Led Indian Side Equals The Unwanted Record Of Most Ducks In A Single Innings In The Second Test

In a dramatic turn of events, The Men in Blue suffered an incredible collapse as they crumbled from 153/4 in the 34th to be bowled out for the same score in the 35th over of the game. Rohit Sharma-led side were blown away by the hot spells of Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada, losing their final six wickets without scoring a single run.

For the first time in Test cricket history, a team lost six wickets without scoring a single score. India’s historic failure occurred immediately following the removal of the Indian wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul. India lost the wickets of Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna following Rahul’s dismissal.

The Men In Blue tied the dreadful record for most ducks scored in a single innings. Previously, in 2014, India got six ducks in a single innings against England in Manchester. Six Indian cricketers were out for ducks in the first innings of the second Test match. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna all failed to score for the team.

Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer Credits: Twitter

Team India’s fortunes took a turn from the 1st test as Rohit Sharma-led capitalized the conditions with excellent performance on the opening day of their second Test against South Africa in Cape Town on Thursday. Mohammed Siraj’s morning attack yielded an astonishing six-wicket haul, leaving South Africa reeling at their lowest post-apartheid score of 55.

Siraj destroyed the Proteas batting order on a hot Wednesday morning with a display of superb pace, swing, and seam action. South African batters found no answers to his fierce spell of fast bowling as David Bedingham (12) and Kyle Verreynne (15) were the only batsmen who managed to reach double digits as the Proteas were bowled out for 55 in 23.2 overs.

India Cricket Team
India Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

Coming on to bat, India’s fortunes took an unexpected turn in the final session of Day 1, as they lost six wickets in eleven deliveries, turning a strong position of 153 for 4 into a fragile 98-run lead, with six Indian batsmen unable to open their accounts in the team. Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada took advantage of the sudden collapse, capturing five key wickets in a span of two overs.

South Africa completed the day at 62 for 3 in their second innings, closing the deficit to 36 runs, with Aiden Markram displaying excellent form at 36 not out and the team would be keen on applying themselves on the tough conditions on Day 2 to post a competitive total on board.

Tagged:

India National Cricket Team

Rohit Sharma

SA vs IND 2023

South Africa National Cricket Team

Related Article
SA vs IND: I Was A Bit Surprised By What Happened&#8230; &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar On South Africa&#8217;s Decision To Bat First In Cape Town
SA vs IND: I Was A Bit Surprised By What Happened… – Sunil Gavaskar On South Africa’s Decision To Bat First In Cape Town

Jan 4, 2024, 1:57 PM

SA vs IND: I Don&#8217;t Think This Match Can Go Out Of India&#8217;s Grasp &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Backs India To Level The Series With South Africa
SA vs IND: I Don’t Think This Match Can Go Out Of India’s Grasp – Sunil Gavaskar Backs India To Level The Series With South Africa

Jan 4, 2024, 12:50 PM

SA vs IND: If There&#8217;s A Bit Of Life In The Pitch, Then These Things Happen &#8211; Sanjay Manjrekar On Batting Collapses In The Second Test
SA vs IND: If There’s A Bit Of Life In The Pitch, Then These Things Happen – Sanjay Manjrekar On Batting Collapses In The Second Test

Jan 4, 2024, 12:04 PM

SA vs IND: Shubman Gill Has The Talent, There&#8217;s No Doubt About That &#8211; Zaheer Khan On Young Indian Batter&#8217;s Poor Run Of Form
SA vs IND: Shubman Gill Has The Talent, There’s No Doubt About That – Zaheer Khan On Young Indian Batter’s Poor Run Of Form

Jan 4, 2024, 11:26 AM

SA vs IND: Rohit Sharma-Led Indian Side Equals The Unwanted Record Of Most Ducks In A Single Innings In The Second Test
SA vs IND: Rohit Sharma-Led Indian Side Equals The Unwanted Record Of Most Ducks In A Single Innings In The Second Test

Jan 4, 2024, 10:50 AM

SA vs IND: Adapting Your Bowling To Different Conditions Is Crucial &#8211; Bharat Arun Discusses India&#8217;s Bowling Performance Against South Africa In 1st Test
SA vs IND: Adapting Your Bowling To Different Conditions Is Crucial – Bharat Arun Discusses India’s Bowling Performance Against South Africa In 1st Test

Jan 2, 2024, 4:00 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy