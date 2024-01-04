SA vs IND: Shubman Gill Has The Talent, There’s No Doubt About That – Zaheer Khan On Young Indian Batter’s Poor Run Of Form

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan believes young Indian batter Shubman Gill will criticized for his inconsistent performance in International Cricket. The 24-year-old scored 36 runs on Day 1 of India’s second and final Test against South Africa in tough conditions at Cape Town’s Newlands Cricket Ground.

Shubman Gill struggled to produce a notable performance in the first Test against South Africa. He was dismissed by Nandre Burger and Marco Jansen, failing to make an impact for the side. The Right-handed batter has a Test average of 31.06 in 19 matches.

In an interview with Cricbuzz, Zaheer Khan remarked that there is no doubt that Shubman Gill possesses the ability, adding that he displayed his prowess in all disciplines last year.

“Shubman Gill has the talent, there’s no doubt about that. Last year was a great one for Shubman and showed his prowess in all formats. He has scored runs and the talent is there,” Zaheer Khan said.

Shubman Gill has shown the critical skill to adapt to various circumstances and pitches. His versatility in all formats is evidenced by his constant performances in many contexts, in any condition but has been going through some tough times since the start of the ODI World Cup 2023.

If You Lose Your Wicket After Getting Off To A Good Start, Then That’s Concerning – Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan feels that Shubman Gill will be criticized for his inconsistent run of form in International Cricket. He believes that he will constantly be under pressure to perform at the highest level for the team and that he will be unable to translate his solid start into large runs for the team.

“But if you’re not scoring runs and have a patchy run of form then criticism will go on till the time you’re playing. Due to the expectations, who have to play with that pressure. But if you lose your wicket after getting off to a good start, then that’s concerning. But if you get dismissed early, then one shouldn’t think too much,” Zaheer Khan added.

Shubman Gill has averaged just 23.60 away from home since his heroics against Australia in Brisbane over three years ago with his sole fifty-plus score coming against a depleted Bangladesh attack in Mirpur and the opener would be keen on putting the fine show in the five-match test series against England on home soil.