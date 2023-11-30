sportzwiki logo
SA vs IND: T20 Format Is Different, Hopefully Rahul Dravid And Support Staff Can Deliver – Gautam Gambhir On Indian Head Coach Contract Extension

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 30, 2023 at 3:42 PM

SA vs IND: T20 Format Is Different, Hopefully Rahul Dravid And Support Staff Can Deliver &#8211; Gautam Gambhir On Indian Head Coach Contract Extension

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir praised the contract extension as Team India’s head coach Rahul Dravid, stating that it is good news for the national team with the 2024 T20 World Cup around the corner. The Men in Blue played a dominating brand of cricket in the ODI World Cup 2023, giving a new lease to Indian Cricket.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Wednesday the extension of contracts for Dravid and Team India’s support staff, as they renewed the contracts of Team India’s support personnel, including batting coach Vikram Rathour, fielding coach T Dilip, and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey.

Gautam Gambhir told ANI that he expects the Indian squad to play a dominant and aggressive style of cricket in the future and that he is pleased with Rahul Dravid accepting the extension of the Indian coach and feels that the Indian head coach and support staff can produce for the team.

Gautam Gambhir
Gautam Gambhir Credits: Twitter

“It’s a good thing because the T20 World Cup is around the corner and you don’t want to change the entire support staff, and it is good that Rahul has accepted it. Hopefully, we can continue to dominate and play good cricket, what India has done for a long period of time. The T20 format is different and challenging and hopefully, Rahul and the support staff can deliver. Congratulations to them,” Gautam Gambhir said.

Rahul Dravid’s second stint with Team India will begin on December 10 in South Africa, with three One-Day Internationals (ODIs), two Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), and two Tests. After that, there will be a five-match Test series against England at home before the ICC T20 World Cup in the West Indies/USA in June.

Indian Cricket Team
Indian Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

The primary reason behind Rahul Dravid’s contract extension is India’s strong performance at the World Cup under their leadership. They did not win the tournament, losing in the final to Australia, but they did win 10 straight games in a never-before-seen exhibition of supremacy by any Indian team.

The Indian side under Rahul Dravid’s coaching has accomplished numerous historic accomplishments, winning the 2023 Asia Cup and playing excellent cricket, particularly in the ODI World Cup, and would be keen to win the 2024 T20 World Cup to end India’s ICC title drought.

Tagged:

Gautam Gambhir

India National Cricket Team

SA vs IND 2023

South Africa National Cricket Team

Revealed: The Reason For Rahul Dravid's Contract Extension As Head Coach

Nov 30, 2023, 4:21 PM
Revealed: The Reason For Rahul Dravid’s Contract Extension As Head Coach

Nov 30, 2023, 4:21 PM

SA vs IND: T20 Format Is Different, Hopefully Rahul Dravid And Support Staff Can Deliver – Gautam Gambhir On Indian Head Coach Contract Extension

Nov 30, 2023, 3:42 PM
SA vs IND: T20 Format Is Different, Hopefully Rahul Dravid And Support Staff Can Deliver – Gautam Gambhir On Indian Head Coach Contract Extension

Nov 30, 2023, 3:42 PM

SA vs IND: BCCI To Announce Full-Strength Squad For Test Series Against South Africa, With World Test Championship Points Up For Grabs

Nov 30, 2023, 12:17 PM
SA vs IND: BCCI To Announce Full-Strength Squad For Test Series Against South Africa, With World Test Championship Points Up For Grabs

Nov 30, 2023, 12:17 PM

Not KL Rahul Or Jasprit Bumrah, This Indian Middle-Order Batter Likely To Lead Against South Africa In T20 Series, If Rohit Sharma Pulls Out

Nov 30, 2023, 11:09 AM
Not KL Rahul Or Jasprit Bumrah, This Indian Middle-Order Batter Likely To Lead Against South Africa In T20 Series, If Rohit Sharma Pulls Out

Nov 30, 2023, 11:09 AM

SA vs IND: BCCI Likely To Convince Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma To Lead The Men In Blue Against South Africa In T20 Series And 2024 T20 World Cup – Reports

Nov 30, 2023, 10:38 AM
SA vs IND: BCCI Likely To Convince Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma To Lead The Men In Blue Against South Africa In T20 Series And 2024 T20 World Cup – Reports

Nov 30, 2023, 10:38 AM

Virat Kohli Likely To Take Break From South Africa White-Ball Series, To Be Available For Two Match Test Series – Reports

Nov 29, 2023, 2:11 PM
Virat Kohli Likely To Take Break From South Africa White-Ball Series, To Be Available For Two Match Test Series – Reports

Nov 29, 2023, 2:11 PM

