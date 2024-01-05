SA vs IND: Test Match Cricket Obviously Brings About Emotion, The Only Pity Is That It’s Not A 3-Test Match Series – Vernon Philander

Veteran South African bowler Vernon Philander lamented the lack of a decisive Test after India levelled the two-match test series against South Africa on Thursday. It marks India’s second Test series draw on South African soil since the 2010-11 under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

The pitch in Cape Town was scrutinized after 33 wickets fell in 107 overs. Several Cricket experts and fans felt that the surface was highly tilted in favour of bowlers. The match was the shortest in Test cricket history, with only 642 deliveries bowled in total.

Speaking on Star Sports, Vernon Philander feels that both sides had moments of brilliance and lapses before settling into a rhythm as the series went and ruined the lack of a third match to determine the eventual winner leaves a hole for both players and viewers, who can only imagine on how such a game may play out.

“Test match cricket obviously brings about emotion. I think the fans have been thoroughly entertained by two days of fascinating cricket. For me, the only pity is that it’s not a 3-Test, match series, because obviously South Africa won the first one convincingly. And then India bounced back convincingly”.

“So I think both teams played some of the best cricket at times, but also some of the worst cricket at times almost feel that at this juncture of the tour, both teams obviously found a bit of rhythm. And you certainly miss the third and decider,” Vernon Philander said.

South Africa opted to bat first in tough conditions in Cape Town, as the Indian bowlers breathed fire with the new ball especially Mohammed Siraj (15/6)’s ferocious spell bundled them out for 55. In response, India scored 153, with the visitors losing their last six wickets in 11 deliveries without adding a run.

In the third innings, South Africa fought back with the bat. The hosts placed 176 runs on the board, led by Aiden Markram’s aggressive century (106 off 103 balls), leaving India to chase 79 runs to win the game and draw the series. The visitors completed a historic win by chasing down the target in 12 overs, losing three wickets in the process.

This was India’s first victory at Newlands, and it will be remembered for the dominant display by the two Indian fast bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, who ran through the South African batting order in both innings alongside the support of Mukesh Kumar.

With the series-leveling victory, Rohit Sharma became only the second captain in Indian history, after Mahendra Singh Dhoni (2010-11) to draw the series in Rainbow Nation. In contrast, South Africa remains an unconquered territory for India, which has yet to win a Test series there.