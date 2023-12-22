sportzwiki logo
All

Cricket News

SA vs IND: There Are Stalwarts In The ODIs Who Occupy Those Key Spots – KL Rahul Lauds Sanju Samson For Taking Up The Opportunity

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 22, 2023 at 12:33 PM

SA vs IND: There Are Stalwarts In The ODIs Who Occupy Those Key Spots &#8211; KL Rahul Lauds Sanju Samson For Taking Up The Opportunity

India captain KL Rahul was pleased to see Sanju Samson take advantage of a rare opportunity in the decisive ODI series decider against South Africa at Paarl. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter scored his first international century, which helped India win the third ODI by 78 runs and their second ODI series triumph in South Africa.

Sanju Samson has been one of the most talked-about cricketers over the years. As shocking as it may sound, Samson has only played 40 matches for India. While he was expected to dominate the T20 format, his potential was seen in the ODI format of the game for India.

Samson’s brilliant knock, combined with Tilak Varma’s first fifty and a late finish by Rinku Singh, drove India to 296/8, a competitive total for the team to defend in the game.

Speaking on a post-match presentation, KL Rahul was happy with Sanju Samson’s ability to perform for the team at the top of the order in the absence of stalwarts in the team.

KL Rahul
KL Rahul Credits: Twitter

“Pleased for Sanju, he’s been a phenomenal performer in the IPL over the years. Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to give him the chance at No. 3, because there are stalwarts in the ODIs who occupy those key spots. Glad he was able to grab his chances here,” KL Rahul said.

On a challenging batting pitch at Boland Park in Paarl, Sanju Samson stood out from the other Indian batters, striking six boundaries and three sixes to score 108 runs from 114 balls.

It was an unusual Samson innings, as the Rajasthan Royals captain, who is known for his aggressive hitting, restrained his instincts and played to the conditions and scenarios to help the Men in Blue achieve a defendable total on a tricky wicket.

Will Celebrate With The Boys And Then Switch To Focus On The Test Series – KL Rahul

KL Rahul said that it was a good experience leading the youngster against South Africa after a dismal World Cup final against Australia on home soil and stated he would begin to focus on the two-match test series against South Africa after celebrating the ODI series success.

India Cricket Team
India Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“Love being around the boys, that’s how it’s been since I came over to South Africa after some time away following a disappointing World Cup final, Will celebrate with the boys and then switch back to focusing on the Test series in a day or two,” KL Rahul added.

India were also clinical with the ball in Paarl, with Arshdeep Singh picking up four wickets to help the Men in Blue defend the total in the series decider. After Virat Kohli in 2018, KL Rahul became only the second Indian captain to lead the team to an ODI series triumph in South Africa.

Tagged:

India National Cricket Team

KL Rahul

SA vs IND 2023

Sanju Samson

South Africa National Cricket Team

