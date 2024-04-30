Last night marked the conclusion of the WWE Draft 2024 via night two of the shakeup process on the April 29 episode of Monday Night Raw that went down from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. While builds were also there for WWE Backlash France set for this weekend, the selection procedure on Raw and Smackdown was the highlight of the night.

The Raw brand got to have the first pick of the night since SmackDown had the privilege during Night One of the WWE Draft 2024, this past Friday Night. Furthermore, Stephanie McMahon made a surprise return to kick things off by announcing the first round of the picks.

Per the rules, the latest episode of Raw featured six rounds of WWE Draft 2024 picks being announced. Each round consisted of the Raw and Smackdown brand making two picks apiece for a total of 24 picks, 12 from each side. Further selections were also there once Raw concluded as picked on social media.

Gunther turned out to be the overall first pick from the WWE Draft 2024 Night Two while top names like CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre were also picked on the red brand. No Champions from the WWE roster were added to the process except for the Women’s Tag Team Champion The Kabuki Warriors (Kairi Sane & Asuka) who were eventually selected by the Raw brand.

WWE Draft 2024 Night Two picks

Round one:

WWE Raw: Imperium (Gunther & Ludwig Kaiser)

WWE SmackDown: Jade Cargill

WWE Raw: Damage CTRL (IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane, & Asuka)

WWE SmackDown: Kevin Owens

Round two:

WWE Raw: CM Punk

WWE SmackDown: The Pride (Bobby Lashley, Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, B-Fab)

WWE Raw: Braun Strowman

WWE SmackDown: Tiffany Stratton

Round three:

WWE Raw: LWO (Rey Mysterio, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Zelina Vega, Dragon Lee, Carlito)

WWE SmackDown: Legado Del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Humberto Carrillo, Angel Garza, Elektra Lopez)

WWE Raw: Drew McIntyre

WWE SmackDown: Shinsuke Nakamura

Round four:

WWE Raw: Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh)

WWE SmackDown: Naomi

WWE Raw: Ilja Dragunov

WWE SmackDown: Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

Round five:

WWE Raw: The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)

WWE SmackDown: Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)

WWE Raw: Lyra Valkyria

WWE SmackDown: Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

Round six:

WWE Raw: The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, AOP, Scarlett, Paul Ellering)

WWE SmackDown: DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa)

WWE Raw: Bronson Reed

WWE SmackDown: Blair Davenport

WWE Draft 2024 post-show Draft picks

WWE Raw: Dijak, The Creed Brothers, Ivy Nile, New Catch Republic (Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne), Kayden Carter & Katana Chance, Natalya Neidhart, Odyssey Jones

WWE SmackDown: Giovanni Vinci, Tegan Nox, Apollo Crews