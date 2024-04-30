WWE King of the Ring has already been announced to make its return to crown a new King who will be helmed as the 2024 edition winner. The tournament to announce that name will be underway from next week onward as confirmed during the latest episode of Raw.

During the Night Two edition of Draft, it was announced that the tournament to crown the next King of the Ring of WWE will begin on the May 6 episode of Raw. The final match of the tournament will take place at the WWE King & Queen of the Ring premium live event set from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on May 25 at the Jeddah Super Dome.

A tournament will also be held to crown the second-ever Queen of the Ring alongside the King of the Ring tourney. But no such declaration has arrived on WWE’s part on the commencement of that one.

Three names already entered the King of the Ring 2024 tournament

During the April 22 episode of Monday Night Raw, Drew McIntyre, Gunther, and Xavier Woods were the three names who declared their entry into the King of the Ring 2024 tournament to determine the King of the Ring winner. In a hype-up segment aired for the tournament on Raw, it was noted that a series of matches is about to begin on the weekly programming of the WWE. No official matchups from the coming tournament have been announced, thus far.

Gunther boldly declared to go after a title once he would end up winning WWE King of the Ring. This promo was interrupted by The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Wood. The latter then proceeded to enter the fray so that he could become a two-time winner of the tourney. As for Drew McIntyre, he entered the fray in a promo segment although his participation is uncertain due to an elbow injury.

Xavier Woods won the King of the Ring tournament more than two years ago by defeating Finn Balor in the finals at Crown Jewel in October of 2021. That night also witnessed the culmination of the first-ever Queen’s Crown tournament where Zelina Vega defeated Doudrop (Piper Niven) to become the inaugural winner.