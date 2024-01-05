SA vs IND: This Tour Has Been A Learning Experience And Would Strive To Improve During The Next Series – Yashasvi Jaiswal

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • SA vs IND: This Tour Has Been A Learning Experience And Would Strive To Improve During The Next Series – Yashasvi Jaiswal

All

Cricket News

SA vs IND: This Tour Has Been A Learning Experience And Would Strive To Improve During The Next Series – Yashasvi Jaiswal

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Jan 5, 2024 at 4:25 PM

SA vs IND: This Tour Has Been A Learning Experience And Would Strive To Improve During The Next Series &#8211; Yashasvi Jaiswal

Young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal said the two-match test series against South Africa was a terrific learning experience for him to play in diverse situations and that he wants to enhance his game plan going forward in the longer format of the game.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s batting numbers in the series were modest, as he scored only 50 runs in four innings failing to make a significant contribution with the bat. The left-handed opener made his debut against West Indies scoring 266 runs in three innings against the Windies, with an astounding average of 88.67. However, failed against the high-quality South African attack.

Speaking on Revsportz, Yashasvi Jaiswal opened up about his experience playing in South African conditions, saying that the ball moves a lot in those conditions and that he wants to develop his game into a foreign tour.

“This tour has been a learning experience for me, Different environment, and in every sense, it has been an enjoyable experience. Learnt about improvements I need to make.”

Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal Credits: Twitter

“The ball comes differently here, and I tried giving my all, but I accept there were challenges, This experience will keep me in good stead as I am learning and would strive to improve during the next series,” Yashasvi Jaiswal said.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was part of the South Africa tour in the T20 series and Test series. The left-handed opener struggled to get going against Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, and Nandre Burger in red-ball cricket and is expected to play against Afghanistan in the T20 series, followed by a five-match test series against England.

Rohit Sharma Helps Me Maintain A Positive Frame Of Mind – Yashasvi Jaiswal 

Yashasvi Jaiswal emphasized the significance of having Indian skipper Rohit Sharma as his opening partner, who helps him maintain a positive frame of mind and stated that he can adapt his game according to match situations and that he would change his game plan conditions to the team’s requirements.

“Rohit Sharma helps me maintain a positive frame of mind, and we needed to score runs quickly against the new ball, I just wanted to give a good start, and that was all there in my mind as we had to win the match.”

Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal Credits: Twitter

“There’s no particular style I want to adhere to, and it’s not that I have an attacking game only, I can change my game as per the team’s demands. In the last three innings and even in this knock, I had done the same thing. I would bat differently if it’s the first day and differently if it’s the final session and 70 runs needed. I try to change my game as per the team’s needs,” Yashasvi Jaiswal added.

The 22-year-old would be focused on making steady growth and effectively contributing to the team’s success in all three formats of the game, given his ability to make a difference at the top of the order.

Tagged:

India National Cricket Team

Rohit Sharma

SA vs IND 2023

South Africa National Cricket Team

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Related Article
SA vs IND: This Tour Has Been A Learning Experience And Would Strive To Improve During The Next Series &#8211; Yashasvi Jaiswal
SA vs IND: This Tour Has Been A Learning Experience And Would Strive To Improve During The Next Series – Yashasvi Jaiswal

Jan 5, 2024, 4:25 PM

Watch: Yashasvi Jaiswal&#8217;s Stunning Diving Catch As Mohammed Siraj Dismisses Aiden Markram
Watch: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Stunning Diving Catch As Mohammed Siraj Dismisses Aiden Markram

Jan 3, 2024, 2:27 PM

SA vs IND: Yashasvi Jaiswal Is An All-format Prospect For India &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Hails Left-handed Opener For His Impressive Batting Skills
SA vs IND: Yashasvi Jaiswal Is An All-format Prospect For India – Sunil Gavaskar Hails Left-handed Opener For His Impressive Batting Skills

Dec 11, 2023, 3:29 PM

SA vs IND: I Would Say Rinku Singh And Yashasvi Jaiswal Are Far Ahead Of All The Others &#8211; Ruturaj Gaikwad On Six-hitting Competition Within The Indian Squad
SA vs IND: I Would Say Rinku Singh And Yashasvi Jaiswal Are Far Ahead Of All The Others – Ruturaj Gaikwad On Six-hitting Competition Within The Indian Squad

Dec 11, 2023, 1:38 PM

IND vs AUS: He Is Fearless And Upgraded Version Of Virender Sehwag &#8211; Yashasvi Jaiswal Childhood Coach Jwala Singh
IND vs AUS: He Is Fearless And Upgraded Version Of Virender Sehwag – Yashasvi Jaiswal Childhood Coach Jwala Singh

Nov 27, 2023, 2:06 PM

IND vs AUS: I Said Sorry To Rutu Bhai And Accepted That It Was My Mistake &#8211; Yashasvi Jaiswal Opens Up On Mix-Up With Ruturaj Gaikwad In The 1st T20
IND vs AUS: I Said Sorry To Rutu Bhai And Accepted That It Was My Mistake – Yashasvi Jaiswal Opens Up On Mix-Up With Ruturaj Gaikwad In The 1st T20

Nov 27, 2023, 10:18 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy