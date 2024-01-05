SA vs IND: This Tour Has Been A Learning Experience And Would Strive To Improve During The Next Series – Yashasvi Jaiswal

Young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal said the two-match test series against South Africa was a terrific learning experience for him to play in diverse situations and that he wants to enhance his game plan going forward in the longer format of the game.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s batting numbers in the series were modest, as he scored only 50 runs in four innings failing to make a significant contribution with the bat. The left-handed opener made his debut against West Indies scoring 266 runs in three innings against the Windies, with an astounding average of 88.67. However, failed against the high-quality South African attack.

Speaking on Revsportz, Yashasvi Jaiswal opened up about his experience playing in South African conditions, saying that the ball moves a lot in those conditions and that he wants to develop his game into a foreign tour.

“This tour has been a learning experience for me, Different environment, and in every sense, it has been an enjoyable experience. Learnt about improvements I need to make.”

“The ball comes differently here, and I tried giving my all, but I accept there were challenges, This experience will keep me in good stead as I am learning and would strive to improve during the next series,” Yashasvi Jaiswal said.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was part of the South Africa tour in the T20 series and Test series. The left-handed opener struggled to get going against Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, and Nandre Burger in red-ball cricket and is expected to play against Afghanistan in the T20 series, followed by a five-match test series against England.

Rohit Sharma Helps Me Maintain A Positive Frame Of Mind – Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal emphasized the significance of having Indian skipper Rohit Sharma as his opening partner, who helps him maintain a positive frame of mind and stated that he can adapt his game according to match situations and that he would change his game plan conditions to the team’s requirements.

“Rohit Sharma helps me maintain a positive frame of mind, and we needed to score runs quickly against the new ball, I just wanted to give a good start, and that was all there in my mind as we had to win the match.”

“There’s no particular style I want to adhere to, and it’s not that I have an attacking game only, I can change my game as per the team’s demands. In the last three innings and even in this knock, I had done the same thing. I would bat differently if it’s the first day and differently if it’s the final session and 70 runs needed. I try to change my game as per the team’s needs,” Yashasvi Jaiswal added.

The 22-year-old would be focused on making steady growth and effectively contributing to the team’s success in all three formats of the game, given his ability to make a difference at the top of the order.