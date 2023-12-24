sportzwiki logo
SA vs IND: Virat Kohli Joins India Squad Ahead Of The Opening Game Against South Africa In Centurion

Avinash T
Dec 24, 2023 at 12:48 PM

SA vs IND: Virat Kohli Joins India Squad Ahead Of The Opening Game Against South Africa In Centurion

Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli is said to have rejoined the team ahead of the opening Test of the two-match series against South Africa. Earlier this week, it was reported that the former Indian skipper had rushed to London due to a family issue. The 35-year-old missed the inter-squad game from December 20 to 22.

Virat Kohli was last seen in action following India’s World Cup final loss to Australia. The Ace Indian batter scored 765 runs in 11 matches at an average of 95.62. The 35-year-old is rested for the white-ball leg against Proteas and would be keen on putting up a show to help India win their first-ever test series win on South African soil.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and team management were informed of Kohli’s holiday plans ahead of the first test. Virat Kohli’s absence from the inter-squad game in Pretoria was part of a well-planned schedule and was not made at the last minute or due to a family emergency.

“Virat Kohli wasn’t going to play that game. The team management was aware of his plan and schedule, and it isn’t something which happened overnight or due to a family emergency. Look at the player in question, it’s Virat Kohli. He is very well planned when it comes to these things and his London trip was communicated and planned well in advance.”

Virat Kohli And Shreyas Iyer
Virat Kohli And Shreyas Iyer Credits: Twitter

“Kohli left India for South Africa on December 15. Had good 3-4 training sessions before he went to London on December 19. For the next few days, he was in London and has now linked up with the Test squad and will in all likelihood train in Centurion tomorrow,” A BCCI official said.

Due to the absence of major players on the South African team, the Rohit Sharma-led team will have a chance to defeat South Africa in 2023. In the meantime, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, and Ruturaj Gaikwad have been out of Team India’s Test series.

Team India will play the opening Test against Temba Bavuma’s squad in Centurion on December 26. The second and final match will be contested in Cape Town on January 3rd. In the Rainbow Nation, India won four Tests out of 23 matches. Much will be expected of the seasoned Indian players to deliver goods for the team in the two-match series against South Africa.

India Test Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat (wk), Abhimanyu Easwaran.

India National Cricket Team

SA vs IND 2023

South Africa National Cricket Team

Virat Kohli

