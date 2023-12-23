sportzwiki logo
  SA vs IND: You Can't Attack A Good Player – Fanie de Villiers Gives Crucial Advice To South African Pacers To Stop Virat Kohli In Test Series

Cricket News

SA vs IND: You Can’t Attack A Good Player – Fanie de Villiers Gives Crucial Advice To South African Pacers To Stop Virat Kohli In Test Series

Avinash T
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 23, 2023 at 10:52 AM

SA vs IND: You Can’t Attack A Good Player &#8211; Fanie de Villiers Gives Crucial Advice To South African Pacers To Stop Virat Kohli In Test Series

Former South African cricketer Fanie de Villiers believes that South African pacers must be patient with the Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli when the two teams meet in a two-match Test series beginning on December 26. The 35-year-old will be key to the Indian team’s success in the South African soil.

Virat Kohli dominated the World Cup, scoring 765 runs in 11 innings, including three hundreds, and would return to the team for the two-match test series against the Proteas. The ace Indian batsman, who thrives on a challenge, will undoubtedly be driven by the fact that India has yet to win a Test series in South Africa and would be eager to put on a strong performance to help India win their first series in South Africa.

Speaking to the media, Fanie de Villiers believes that South African bowlers must be patient with Virat Kohli in the test series and continue to target the fourth stump line. He also feels that South African bowlers should continue to bowl on the off-stump line to the Indian batting maestro to obtain his wicket.

“Only way to get a Virat Kohli kind of batter out is a very orthodox way of bowling on the fourth stump channel and play a waiting game. And wait for that one delivery which nips a bit far away. You can’t attack a good player.”

Fanie de Villiers
Fanie de Villiers Credits: Twitter

“Like in case of Tendulkar, it was silly to always wait for leg before (to an incoming delivery). Because he would hit you through mid-wicket. So bowl those deliveries outside off-stump (to Virat) and wait for one to either nip away or nip in,” Fanie de Villiers said.

When it comes to playing Tests in South Africa, Virat Kohli has a stellar track record. The Indians’ star batter scored 719 runs in 14 innings, averaging 51.36. Kohli has also scored two hundred and three fifties throughout this time and would be keen on putting up a fine show on the South African soil.

I Agree That Mohammed Shami Not Playing Makes A Massive Difference – Fanie de Villiers

Fanie de Villiers believes that the Indian team has pace bowlers who can hit consistent line and length and that they can pick up wickets if they bowl in the same areas for an extended period. He also believes that Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj can make a significant difference for the team even in the absence of Mohammed Shami.

 “For the first time they have got fast bowlers, who can bowl ‘the line’ and not just hit the length. They can bowl on the imaginary ‘fifth’, ‘sixth’ off-stump line. If you can get at least four balls on that corridor, that’s how you win Tests.” 

Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami Credits: Twitter

“India have been coming for many years but very few of your fast bowlers were line bowlers. But now you have Bumrah and Siraj. Yes, I agree that Shami not playing makes a massive difference. But Siraj and Bumrah are bowlers who can bowl line, whereas South African bowlers bowl from off to leg stump,” Fanie de Villiers added.

Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the two-match test series against South Africa due to an injury suffered during the ODI World Cup 2023. He was the team’s best wicket-taker, picking up 14 wickets in three Tests at an average of 21, and would be a vital miss for the team in the two-match series.

Tagged:

Fanie de Villiers

India National Cricket Team

Mohammed Shami

SA vs IND 2023

South Africa National Cricket Team

Virat Kohli

