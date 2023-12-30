SA vs IND: When Has He Last Played A Proper Season Of Ranji Trophy? – Ex-Indian Pacer Questions Prasidh Krishna’s Inclusion In The Test Team

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • SA vs IND: When Has He Last Played A Proper Season Of Ranji Trophy? – Ex-Indian Pacer Questions Prasidh Krishna’s Inclusion In The Test Team

All

Cricket News

SA vs IND: When Has He Last Played A Proper Season Of Ranji Trophy? – Ex-Indian Pacer Questions Prasidh Krishna’s Inclusion In The Test Team

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 30, 2023 at 1:23 PM

SA vs IND: When Has He Last Played A Proper Season Of Ranji Trophy? &#8211; Ex-Indian Pacer Questions Prasidh Krishna&#8217;s Inclusion In The Test Team

Young Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna struggled on his Test debut against South Africa. The right-arm pacer was unpredictable and lacked imagination and the fundamental discipline required to bowl in the line and length suitable for a Test match.

This poor performance was one of the main reasons India was unable to put pressure on South African batters after Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were withdrawn from the attack. After a disappointing loss by an innings and 32 runs in Centurion, captain Rohit Sharma stated that they would support the pacer.

However, the Indian team management rushed to add Avesh Khan to the squad for the second encounter in Cape Town, suggesting that Prasidh would be dropped from the starting XI. Avesh has a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the second unofficial match between India A and South Africa A.

According to a former Indian bowler who declined to be identified, Prasidh Krishna is not ready to play the longer format of the game and believes he lacks playing time in red-ball cricket. The former bowler further added that Indian bowlers lack the same level of excitement as bowlers during the Virat Kohli era and that Avesh Khan can provide the same level of bowling as Prasidh Krishna.

“Poor Prasidh… The kid isn’t ready for Test cricket. He doesn’t have the skills to bowl second and third spells yet. They went with him based on his ability to hit the deck. But they forgot when has he last played a proper season of Ranji Trophy? Just one India A game isn’t enough,” 

Prasidh Krishna And Rohit Sharma
Prasidh Krishna And Rohit Sharma Credits: Twitter

“The problem is India’s next generation of pacers don’t evoke the same kind of excitement and confidence that Bumrah, Shami, Ishant, and Siraj produced”.

“Avesh is the same type of bowler like Prasidh but plays red-ball cricket more regularly. So he might hit better lengths. Navdeep Saini has still playing India A for six years. That tells you the story,” a former Indian pacer said.

The team management chose Prasidh Krishna over Mukesh Kumar for the 1st match in South Africa, based on the success of tall hit-the-deck bowlers on these pitches. Historically, bowlers who can extract more bounce from the surface have done well here.

However, Prasidh struggled with his line and length and could not execute this strategy effectively.

It seems that Shardul Thakur’s time as a bits-and-pieces cricketer may be coming to an end. He has not been able to deliver with either the ball or the bat, making him neither a threatening bowler nor a dependable batter and the pace bowler would be keen on turning things around in the 2nd game against South Africa in Cape Town.

Tagged:

India National Cricket Team

Prasidh Krishna

SA vs IND 2023

South Africa National Cricket Team

Related Article
SA vs IND: When Has He Last Played A Proper Season Of Ranji Trophy? &#8211; Ex-Indian Pacer Questions Prasidh Krishna&#8217;s Inclusion In The Test Team
SA vs IND: When Has He Last Played A Proper Season Of Ranji Trophy? – Ex-Indian Pacer Questions Prasidh Krishna’s Inclusion In The Test Team

Dec 30, 2023, 1:23 PM

SA vs IND: The Earlier Team Management Would Have Been Ruthless &#8211; Sanjay Manjrekar On Indian Think-Tank Giving Players A Fair Run
SA vs IND: The Earlier Team Management Would Have Been Ruthless – Sanjay Manjrekar On Indian Think-Tank Giving Players A Fair Run

Dec 30, 2023, 11:47 AM

SA vs IND: &#8220;India Prides Itself In The Last Few Years On How Good The Bowling Attack&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Dinesh Karthik On India&#8217;s Fast Bowling Woes Against South Africa
SA vs IND: “India Prides Itself In The Last Few Years On How Good The Bowling Attack…” – Dinesh Karthik On India’s Fast Bowling Woes Against South Africa

Dec 30, 2023, 10:21 AM

SA vs IND: This Has Happened To Somebody Like Jasprit Bumrah As Well &#8211; Sanjay Bangar Backs Prasidh Krishna To Come Good
SA vs IND: This Has Happened To Somebody Like Jasprit Bumrah As Well – Sanjay Bangar Backs Prasidh Krishna To Come Good

Dec 28, 2023, 11:50 AM

SA vs IND: It&#8217;s Great Opportunity For Prasidh Krishna And Mukesh Kumar To Show That They&#8217;re The Future Of Indian Fast Bowling &#8211; Wasim Jaffer
SA vs IND: It’s Great Opportunity For Prasidh Krishna And Mukesh Kumar To Show That They’re The Future Of Indian Fast Bowling – Wasim Jaffer

Dec 25, 2023, 3:23 PM

IND vs AUS: There Is No Shortage Of Talent When You Talk Of Someone Like Prasidh Krishna &#8211; Ashish Nehra Backs The Indian Pacer To Come Good
IND vs AUS: There Is No Shortage Of Talent When You Talk Of Someone Like Prasidh Krishna – Ashish Nehra Backs The Indian Pacer To Come Good

Dec 2, 2023, 12:03 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy