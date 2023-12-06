SA vs IND: You Keep Someone With So Much Love At One Point And Then Suddenly Missing – Aakash Chopra On Umran Malik’s Omission From India Squad

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

Cricket News

SA vs IND: You Keep Someone With So Much Love At One Point And Then Suddenly Missing – Aakash Chopra On Umran Malik’s Omission From India Squad

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 6, 2023 at 3:59 PM

SA vs IND: You Keep Someone With So Much Love At One Point And Then Suddenly Missing &#8211; Aakash Chopra On Umran Malik&#8217;s Omission From India Squad

Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra has raised his concerns regarding the omission of Indian speedster Umran Malik from the Indian team across the formats, after he was overlooked by the Indian selectors for the multi-format tour against South Africa, which begins on December 10th.

Although Umran Malik has the record for the fastest delivery (157 km/hr) from India, he has yet to prove his worth in international cricket. He has been expensive in almost all of his appearances and has struggled in domestic cricket. Due to his inconsistent performance, the youngster was dropped from the playing 11 in the IPL 2023.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Aakash Chopra believes that Umran Malik deserves to be considered for the Indian team because he was part of India’s plan in the series against the West Indies and Ireland before the ODI World Cup. He wants the team management to back him up and keep him in the picture, and he questions the inconsistency in team selection.

“I feel he should be considered. You had kept him on the team until some time back. You had played him, it was either against the West Indies or Ireland. After that, he has been missing. You keep someone with so much love at one point and then suddenly missing, that’s not good,” Aakash Chopra said.

Aakash Chopra
Aakash Chopra Credits: Twitter

“Keep him in the scheme of things at least. In fact, he is not even being picked for the India A team. How can it happen that he was in the Indian team three months ago, and now he is not even part of the India A team?” Aakash Chopra added.

The Jammu Express struggled on India’s visit to the West Indies earlier this year. Umran Malik bowled in weak lines and lengths have resulted in him giving up a lot of runs to the opponents. The youngster has an ODI economy of 6.54 and a T20I economy of 10.48 in the shorter time, he has played for India.

You Don’t Want To Rush In Case Of World Cup – Aakash Chopra On Rishabh Pant’s Return

Speaking of Rishabh Pant’s return to the Indian team for the 2024 T20 World Cup, Aakash Chopra believes that the decision to include him in the India squad for the marquee event will be based largely on his performance in the upcoming edition of the IPL and believes that he will make the Indian team quickly.

“Rishabh Pant is exciting, enigmatic, and entertaining, but he wouldn’t have played cricket for a long time. Firstly, he should play in the IPL. If he plays in the IPL and performs very well, I will keep him in the scheme of things.”

Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant Credits: Twitter

“However, I don’t know how much and how well he will be able to play. So I am not counting my chickens before they hatch. I feel it will take a little time for Rishabh Pant. You don’t want to rush in case of a World Cup. So World Cup – maybe not, but I really hope that he gets fit and comes back,” Aakash Chopra concluded.

Rishabh Pant underwent surgery and rested at home for a few months before beginning his rehabilitation program at the NCA. It is unknown when he will return to Team India’s lineup but could be a valuable addition to the team if he can make it into the India squad for the forthcoming T20 World Cup.

Tagged:

Aakash Chopra

India National Cricket Team

Rishabh Pant

SA vs IND 2023

South Africa National Cricket Team

Umran Malik

