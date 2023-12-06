SA vs IND: You Keep Someone With So Much Love At One Point And Then Suddenly Missing – Aakash Chopra On Umran Malik’s Omission From India Squad

Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra has raised his concerns regarding the omission of Indian speedster Umran Malik from the Indian team across the formats, after he was overlooked by the Indian selectors for the multi-format tour against South Africa, which begins on December 10th.

Although Umran Malik has the record for the fastest delivery (157 km/hr) from India, he has yet to prove his worth in international cricket. He has been expensive in almost all of his appearances and has struggled in domestic cricket. Due to his inconsistent performance, the youngster was dropped from the playing 11 in the IPL 2023.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Aakash Chopra believes that Umran Malik deserves to be considered for the Indian team because he was part of India’s plan in the series against the West Indies and Ireland before the ODI World Cup. He wants the team management to back him up and keep him in the picture, and he questions the inconsistency in team selection.

“I feel he should be considered. You had kept him on the team until some time back. You had played him, it was either against the West Indies or Ireland. After that, he has been missing. You keep someone with so much love at one point and then suddenly missing, that’s not good,” Aakash Chopra said.

“Keep him in the scheme of things at least. In fact, he is not even being picked for the India A team. How can it happen that he was in the Indian team three months ago, and now he is not even part of the India A team?” Aakash Chopra added.

The Jammu Express struggled on India’s visit to the West Indies earlier this year. Umran Malik bowled in weak lines and lengths have resulted in him giving up a lot of runs to the opponents. The youngster has an ODI economy of 6.54 and a T20I economy of 10.48 in the shorter time, he has played for India.

You Don’t Want To Rush In Case Of World Cup – Aakash Chopra On Rishabh Pant’s Return

Speaking of Rishabh Pant’s return to the Indian team for the 2024 T20 World Cup, Aakash Chopra believes that the decision to include him in the India squad for the marquee event will be based largely on his performance in the upcoming edition of the IPL and believes that he will make the Indian team quickly.

“Rishabh Pant is exciting, enigmatic, and entertaining, but he wouldn’t have played cricket for a long time. Firstly, he should play in the IPL. If he plays in the IPL and performs very well, I will keep him in the scheme of things.”

“However, I don’t know how much and how well he will be able to play. So I am not counting my chickens before they hatch. I feel it will take a little time for Rishabh Pant. You don’t want to rush in case of a World Cup. So World Cup – maybe not, but I really hope that he gets fit and comes back,” Aakash Chopra concluded.