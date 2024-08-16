The former Australian captain, Ricky Ponting, has made his choice of the upcoming batter in the longest format of the game, who could overtake him and the great Sachin Tendulkar’s run-tally to become the new top run-getter in the history of Test cricket. The Indian batter is holding the record for more than a decade.

When it comes to the list of most runs in the red-ball format, Ponting is in the second position with 13378 runs in 168 games, at an average of 51.85 with a strike rate of around 60, celebrating 41 centuries and 62 half-centuries with the best of 257-run knock.

Sachin Tendulkar is at the top of the ladder, smashing 15921 runs in 200 games, at an average of 53.78 and a strike rate of 54.04, thanks to his 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries, besides enjoying the best score of unbeaten 248 runs.

Ricky Ponting predicted this batter to break Sachin Tendulkar’s run-tally

The Tasmania-born has predicted the former England captain and the ongoing batter of the side, Joe Root, to go past Sachin Tendulkar’s run-tally in Test cricket, as he has the age on his side besides the number of games his national team plays in every season.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah Doubtful For 2-Tests vs Bangladesh? Indian Selectors ‘Very Clear’ On Selection

In the recent episode of ‘The ICC Review,’ Ponting believed that England’s number four could aim to reach greater heights in the format of the game should he continue to stretch his rich vein of form with the bat in hand.

“He could potentially do that. He is 33 years of age. (more than) 3000 runs behind. It depends on how many Test matches they play, but if they’re playing 10 to 14 Test matches a year, and if you’re scoring 800 to 1000 runs a year, then that sort of says he’s only three or four years of getting there. So, that’ll take him to 37 (years of age).” Ricky expressed to host Sanjana Ganesan when asked if Root has the capability of Sachin Tendulkar’s massive tally of runs in Test cricket.

In the current state of the game, the 33-year-old is the seventh in the list with 12027 runs in 143 games at an average of 50.11, celebrating 63 half-centuries and 32 centuries with the best score of 254-run knock. His next goal is to overtake Sri Lanka’s wicket-keeper batter Kumar Sangakkara, who finished with 12400 runs.

Ponting praised the Yorkshire batter for being able to convert his starts into bug scores in recent times, something which he wasn’t good at towards the middle half of his career.

“He is someone that in the last couple of years has got better and better. There’s always talk around batters reaching their prime in their early 30s and he’s certainly done that.” Ricky Ponting added during the conversation.

Even if he crosses the run-tally, it will be a next-to-impossible task for any batter, along with Root, to overtake Sachin Tendulkar’s 51 centuries in the longest format of the game.

Also Read: Dilip Vengsarkar Recalls How A Young Sachin Tendulkar Impressed Him

“It’s been his conversion rates being the big thing. Four or five years ago, he was making a lot of 50s and struggling to go on and make hundreds and he’s gone the other way recently. Almost every time he gets to 50 now, he goes on and makes a big hundred. So that’s been the real turnaround for him.” Ponting concluded.

England whitewashed West Indies with a 3-0 series victory to start the ongoing summer as they prepare themselves for the upcoming three-match series against Sri Lanka, starting from August 21 at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.