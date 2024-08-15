After so many cricketing seasons, the Indian team has been enjoying a rare break of nearly one month before their next assignment, which is going to be the upcoming two-match Test series at home against Bangladesh. Their premier pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, hasn’t been included in any of the four squads of the coming Duleep Trophy 2024.

The development indicates that perhaps the Indian selectors are providing a long break to Jasprit Bumrah, who played his last international game during the final of the victorious T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA), before their huge overseas trip to Australia.

It was speculated that after enjoying a month and a half’s break during the Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka tour, he would be back for the Test series at home, but the selectors have been looking to get the pacer in full rhythm during Australia. However, he could make an appearance in the New Zealand series.

India looks to give Jasprit Bumrah a few games in New Zealand series

The reports have claimed that Jasprit Bumrah is eyeing to the three-match New Zealand series at home to make a comeback ahead of them flying for Australia. The Blackcaps will play three red-ball games, starting from October 16, before the hosts for this series leave to defend their Border Gavaskar Trophy in the five-match Test series.

“In the case of Jasprit Bumrah, he knows his body the best, and it will be up to him if he wants to play in the Tests against Bangladesh. The team management and selectors are very clear that India needs a 120 percent fit Jasprit Bumrah for all five Tests against Australia Down Under.” A BCCI source expressed to PTI regarding the recent developments.

“Before that, there is New Zealand in India, where he will probably play and get ready for the sterner tests.” The source remarked.

Jasprit Bumrah has been part of 36 Test matches for India, picking up 159 wickets at an average of 20.69, claiming ten five-wicket hauls and four four-wicket hauls, with the best of 6/27 in an innings. In the last Test series in Australia, he showed his skills with the pace and swing, besides foxing the batters with his smartness.

Meanwhile, the management is thinking of giving Test debut to left-arm pacers Arshdeep Singh and Khaleel Ahmed during the Bangladesh series, as the former was in great touch during their victorious campaign in the recent T20 World Cup 2024.

Arshdeep has been part of 16 first-class games for Punjab, where he has picked up 49 wickets at an average of around 32, enjoying the best figures of 5/33, but that’s quite a small sample size despite playing for five long years.

Khaleel Ahmed, on the other hand, has played 12 first-class games for Rajasthan, where he has recorded 25 scalps at an average of 35, as those games came in seven years, indicating his issues with the injuries.

Jasprit Bumrah will need to play a key role for India in Australia, along with Mohammad Siraj and Mohammad Shami, who is expected to make a return to the side after recovering from his surgery, which has ruled him out of action since the final of the Men’s ODI World Cup 2024 against Australia.

The five-match series starts on November 22 at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The second and third games will be played in Adelaide and Brisbane. The last two games will be the boxing-day Test and the New Year’s game, respectively, in Melbourne and Sydney.