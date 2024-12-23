Saim Ayub, Pakistan’s explosive opener, joined an elite group of batters, including Virat Kohli, after recording a match-winning century against South Africa in the just-finished ODI series.

Saim, Pakistan’s highest run-scorer, helped the Mohammad Rizwan-led squad achieve a record whitewash of South Africa.

On Sunday, December 22, Ayub struck 101 runs off 94 balls to help Pakistan record 308/9 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Pakistan responded by knocking South Africa out for 271 in 42 overs in a rain-affected encounter. Ayub was named Player of the Series for two centuries.

Pakistan was asked to bat first, however, Abdullah Shafique was dismissed in the first over. Saim was instrumental in stabilizing the innings. He also made 114 runs for the second wicket with Babar Azam (52 off 71 balls) and 93 runs for the third wicket with captain Mohammad Rizwan (53 off 52).

Saim Ayub named Player of the Series after twin centuries in South Africa ODIs

Ayub was captured behind debutant Corbin Bosch. Middle-order batsman Salman Agha scored 48 runs off 33 balls. South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen responded with a blazing 81 off 43 deliveries. Sufiyan Muqeem (4/52) was the highlight of Pakistan’s bowlers as they bowled South Africa out for 271.

Speaking after the match, Saim Ayub expressed his joy at the victory, noting that the Player of the Match and Player of the Series accolades were the result of the team’s combined effort. He emphasized the necessity of learning from each game and error under the supervision of older players.

“Very special because we won. This award is for the team. The entire team chipped in. As a young player, I look to learn from every game. I look to learn from every mistake. The seniors help me learn,” Ayub said.

Saim Ayub joins an elite list of batters including Virat Kohli

Thanks to Saim Ayub’s second century of the series, he joined an exclusive group of visiting hitters with two tons in a bilateral ODI series in South Africa.

The list includes David Warner, Fakhar Zaman, and Joe Root, who each have two tons in South Africa. Meanwhile, Kevin Pietersen and Virat Kohli have three centuries in seven and six matches, respectively.

Most Hundreds by Visiting Batters in South Africa in Bilateral Series:

Player Matches Runs Average 100s 50s Virat Kohli 17 898 74.83 3 5 Kevin Pietersen 10 506 84.33 3 1 David Warner 17 808 47.52 3 3 Jos Buttler 8 415 69.16 2 1 Fakhar Zaman 8 469 58.62 2 1 Marnus Labuschagne 8 432 61.71 2 1 Ricky Ponting 18 758 44.58 2 4 Joe Root 8 417 59.57 2 1 Saim Ayub 3 235 78.33 2 0

