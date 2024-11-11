Gautam Gambhir received a huge insult from former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar who felt that he shouldn’t be the one to be sent for press conferences by the BCCI.

After witnessing Gautam Gambhir’s press conference on Monday (November 11) in Mumbai, Sanjay Manjrekar stated that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) might benefit from restricting his dealings with the media.

The cricket guru blasted the Indian head coach, claiming that Gambhir lacks the proper “demeanor” and communication skills when speaking to the media.

BCCI should keep Gautam Gambhir away from pressers: Sanjay Manjrekar

Manjrekar thinks that because of their more poised and refined demeanor than Gambhir, Indian captain Rohit Sharma and head selector Ajit Agarkar are much more qualified to manage media responsibilities.

In a harsh social media post, the commentator expressed the opinion that Gautam Gambhir’s direct approach is not suitable for representing the Indian cricket team in front of the media, particularly at a time when the team, coaches, and players are under pressure following their 0–3 loss to New Zealand in a Test series at home earlier this month.

“Just watched Gambhir in the press conference. It may be wise for @BCCI to keep him away from such duties and let him work behind the scenes. He does not have the right demeanor nor the words when interacting with them. Rohit & Agarkar, much better guys to front up for the media,” Manjrekar posted on X.

May be wise for @BCCI to keep him away from such duties, let him work behind the scenes. He does not have the right demeanour nor the words when interacting with them. Rohit & Agarkar, much better guys to front up for the media. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) November 11, 2024

With his direct answers and no-nonsense demeanor during the press conference, Gautam Gambhir has ignited the debate, particularly in relation to the Indian cricket team’s disappointing home loss to New Zealand earlier this month.

Speaking bluntly in response to the ongoing discussion of a “transition phase” in Indian cricket, Gambhir declared with assurance that the players are hungry regardless of any change taking place in advance of the forthcoming Test series in Australia.

His reaction to criticism from Sanjay Manjrekar and others on social media truly made people take notice. Gambhir remained unfazed by the barrage of trolling and critical remarks, but he flatly denied the online criticism by claiming that social media did not influence him.

The Indian head coach brashly asserted that he is unaffected by internet abuse and criticism, emphasizing that the team’s true strength is found in its tough players in the locker room.

