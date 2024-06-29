The former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar believes that the national team shouldn’t be too concerned about the form of their misfiring batter Virat Kohli, who has been going through a horrible time in the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, in the West Indies and the United States of America.

Kohli has collected 75 runs in seven innings so far, in this tournament at an average of under 11 and a strike rate of 100, with a couple of ducks against the United States and Australia. The change of template for India playing the format hasn’t helped the batter at all.

Since coming into the tournament, the whole focus for the country is towards the team’s performance rather than their contribution, as Rohit Sharma has led from the front with the bat in the powerplay overs, especially. Kohli, on the other hand, has been chasing for the runs.

‘Of course India can lift the World Cup 2024’- Sanjay Manjrekar

The former Mumbai batter Sanjay Manjrekar spoke about how even after a remarkable Indian Premier League, the former India captain has been struggling and has been short of runs on the dry low surfaces of the Caribbean.

‘Not really concerned about Virat Kohli’s form because the team’s form is far more important.’ Sanjay Manjrekar comments to ANI in a recent interview.

What’s happening for Virat is that he’s trying to be a little too aggressive and playing out of the way he has been used to playing, and that has actually pushed him to score more aggressively.

The veteran elaborates that the fearless approach of the Indian team could help them win the ICC Trophies, to end a wait of 11 years since winning the Champions Trophy in 2013, against England. They are also the inaugural champions of the side, winning it in 2007.

‘Of course, India can lift the World Cup 2024, India has discovered a new template, the modern template of playing T20 cricket, and it’s paying rich dividends so far.’ The Mysore-born batter pointed out.

The battle in the final with the South Africa side won’t be easy, given the opposition, under the captaincy of Aiden Markram, too has been doing an excellent job, as they have been unbeaten in seven games of the competition so far.

The 60-year-old observes that the pace-bowling unit of the Proteas side and their hard-hitting opening batter Quinton de Kock could be a huge headache for the ‘Men in blue’.

‘I would say one of the fast bowlers, either Anrich Nortje or Rabada or Quinton De Kock. In batting Quinton De Kock for sure.’ Sanjay Manjrekar concluded.

India have shown their dominance with the bat in the last two games of the competition. In the final ‘super eight’ game against Australia, Rohit led them from the front for a 41-ball 92-run knock, while he and Suryakumar Yadav celebrated individual half-centuries.

The bowling unit with the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah has done an excellent job with the new ball, especially in the powerplay overs, before Hardik Pandya helped them using his variations. There have been times when India felt the pressure but Axar Patel, coming inside the first six overs, has managed to not only dry up the runs but also pick up wickets on regular basics.

It will be the third time the blue brigade will play the final of the ICC T20 World Cup, as they lock horns with South Africa on June 29, at the Kensington Oval, in Bridgetown, Barbados.