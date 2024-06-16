The former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar feels that only removing the current Pakistan captain Babar Azam won’t solve their problems, at the end of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States of America (USA), where they made a group-stage exit.

The ’Men in Green’ began their campaign with a heart-breaking defeat against the USA at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, where they failed to hold their nerve in the ‘super-over’. This came after they struggled badly with the bat in hand, while their bowlers too couldn’t use the conditions better at the start.

When it comes to their second game of the competition against India, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, Pakistan lost the game from the jaws of victory. Requiring 48 runs at run-a-ball with eight wickets in hand, they didn’t put their feet on the accelerator and gifted their arch-rivals a sweet win.

‘Were we expecting Pakistan to reach the final four?’- Sanjay Manjrekar

The retired India batter Sanjay Manjrekar believes that there were a lot of issues that the Pakistan side needed to sort on, rather than focusing on their captain, and changing the position.

The 2009 champions had a few great tournaments in the last two editions in 2021, where they finished as the semi-finalists against Australia in Dubai, before ending as the runners-up to England in 2022, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia. Both these came under the leadership of Babar.

The Mumbai-born trusts that the issues of the 2007-runners-up are deep-rooted, and the lack of having players, who hold exceptional ability and quality in this ninth edition of the T20 World Cup.

‘It’s not a problem that can be solved by change of leadership or player selection, drop a few players, get a new one and suddenly Pakistan are back at the top.’ The 58-year-old Sanjay Manjrekar expressed during a discussion on Star Sports. ‘The problem is deep-rooted. I don’t think they’re getting players of exceptional quality or ability and in the end it has to be about ability, isn’t it? You can’t say that they played badly and yes, the exhibition wasn’t great.’

Many former Pakistan players have felt that it’s high time their cricket board looks to add a few fresh players in the side and stop going back to their old and retired players.

Looking at how the T20s are being played in this generation, the 2009 champions were quite behind that rate, as they lacked intent in the whole tournament. Even during their win against Canada in New York, they reached the target at a snail’s pace, and that too even after knowing that the net run rate could come into the equation later.

They hoped for a USA defeat against Ireland, but the wet weather at the Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, in Florida washed out the game, and Pakistan missed out on their ‘super eight’ qualification.

Manjrekar also reflects that the ‘green brigade’ doesn’t deserve to make the top four, especially after the way they faced the USA in their campaign opener.

‘Were we expecting Pakistan to reach the final four? No. It wasn’t one of the stronger teams, so from that standpoint, not making a Super 8 is a bit of a shocker and they, I mean, that happened because they lost to the USA.’ The veteran Sanjay Manjrekar concluded. ‘The way they played they didn’t deserve to get in the Super 8 after that performance.’

Pakistan will now hope to end the tournament on a positive note, when they take on Ireland on June 16, in Florida.