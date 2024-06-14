Babar Azam and Mohammad Amir opening together is not good for Pakistan, warned former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar. Manjrekar said so while criticizing the Pakistan captain and opener’s approach in T20 World Cup 2024.

Babar and Rizwan began the innings in the tournament’s first two games and were chastised for their lack of intent in Twenty20 International cricket. Despite a tiny goal of 120 runs, the seasoned combination were unable to lead Pakistan to victory over India. The duo also failed against the United States, jeopardizing their mission significantly.

Sanjay Manjrekar expressed satisfaction that the squad made modifications at the top of the order. Pakistan relegated Babar Azam to No. 3 and opened with Saim Ayub in their final group-stage encounter.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan blamed by Manjrekar

“I’m glad they have made a change in the batting order. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan can’t be opening together. Both of them were not really keen to strike early, so they put somebody else in at the top. Left-hand, right-hand combination is not such a bad thing. So some good things happening there,” Manjrekar said on Star Sports.

Mohammad Rizwan has top-scored for Pakistan in tournament with 105 runs in 3 games with best score of 55* with a strike rate of 88.57. On the other hand, Pakistan captain Babar Azam has 90 runs in 3 games with best of 44.

“Batting is still a bit of a concern”- Sanjay Manjrekar to Pakistan ahead of Canada match

Manjrekar contended that Pakistan was far from their best, and that even if they advanced to the Super 8 phases, they would be in serious trouble owing to the standard of cricket played by other teams.

“Batting is still a bit of a concern. Mohammad Amir is coming into his own. So, I see them just being better than Ireland to win the game. But once they get into the Super Eight, that is going to be another sort of acid test for them because they are not looking as good as some of the other teams that have gone through,” Manjrekar added.

Pakistan presently holds the third place in Group A. They will need the USA to lose their next game against Ireland in order to beat Ireland in the final group stage encounter.

