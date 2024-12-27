Sanju Samson, keeper-batter, has confirmed his availability for the Kerala team for the rest of the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT 2024) tournament. However, Kerala Cricket Association officials are undecided about his inclusion.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy is India’s most prestigious domestic 50-over tournament. It is a significant competition for Samson as he aims to make India’s Champions Trophy squad in 2025.

Sanju Samson was left out of Kerala’s initial Vijay Hazare Trophy squad because he was unable to attend the team’s pre-tournament preparation camp. The selectors chose to choose the team based on the camp and excluded Samson.

“Sanju had sent an email stating that he would not be available for the camp. The team had a short camp in Wayanad without him. Naturally, we only considered those who were part of the sessions for selection. There has been no further discussion with him on the matter,” KCA secretary Vinod S Kumar had told The Indian Express on December 18.

Sanju Samson makes himself available for the Kerala Team for the Vijay Hazare Trophy

Samson recently led Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring 136 runs in five matches with an average of 27.20 and a strike rate of 149.45.

Samson has officially confirmed his availability to rejoin the Kerala squad this week for the next four Group E games in Hyderabad. However, the KCA has yet to decide whether to re-draft him into the team.

“Sanju has updated us that he is available for selection over the last two days. We are yet to take a call on his inclusion. There is a full contingent already there in Hyderabad and only two games have been played,” Kumar told The Indian Express on Thursday.

Kerala suffered a 62-run defeat against Baroda in their first game after allowing a whopping 403 runs. Kerala was packing for 160 after Thursday’s batting collapse, while Madhya Pradesh fell to 99 for five in the rain-soaked run chase.

Sanju Samson eyeing spot in India’s Champions Trophy squad via VHT 2024

Sanju Samson has been in excellent form with the bat for India in T20Is. He has three hundreds in his last five Twenty20 Internationals against Bangladesh and South Africa. He has scored all of his hundreds when opening the batting.

If Samson is given an opportunity in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he will be vying for a spot in India’s Champions Trophy squad, which is only a few months away. He has a solid ODI record, scoring 510 runs in 16 matches at an average of 56.66 and a strike rate of 99.60.

His maiden international hundred came in an ODI during India’s tour of South Africa when he smashed an unbeaten 108 to take his team to a 78-run win over the hosts.

Also read: India To Earn Champions Trophy 2025? Former Head Coaches Give Verdicts On Future