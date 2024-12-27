The expectation on India is so much all the time, where they play the longest format or the 50-over or the shortest format. The fans and pundits, along with the former players always want the current generation to do well, and they have done a decent amount of job in the last decade.

India claimed the 2011 ODI World Cup along with the 2013 Champions Trophy. They made their way to the semifinal of the 2015 ODI World Cup, the 2016 T20 World Cup, the 2019 ODI World Cup, and the 2022 T20 World Cup. They also ended up as the runners-up of the 2017 Champions Trophy, but the ICC trophy wasn’t coming for a long time.

The overall performance of the side was excellent as they also won their maiden Test series in Sri Lanka in 2015 before collecting their first Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia during the 2018-19 trip before following it up with another series victory in 2020-21.

India made their way to the World Test Championship (WTC) final on consecutive occasions in the first two editions but ended up as the runners-up on both times, losing against New Zealand and Australia. They finally ended the wait and drought of winning the ICC title by claiming the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the United States of America.

Justin Langer stunned with India’s incredible talent during IPL stints

The question stands if the next generation of players is set to carry the same glory for the blue brigade in the future. The likes of Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah will need to bear the weight of the side in the upcoming years.

The former head coach of India, Ravi Shastri, is confident of the national side, doing well in the future in the ICC competitions, and winning a few more trophies.

“It’s going to be a stronger Indian side. I won’t be surprised if they lift a few more trophies in the next coming years because there is enough talent out there that can be pretty dangerous.” Ravi Shastri expressed this during a discussion on Star Sports.

The former head coach of Australia, Justin Langer, was impressed with the incredible talent he witnessed in his two seasons in the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he was the head coach of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

“Now just listen, there are two things, I was in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the last two seasons, and I was blown away by the talent India has. It was breathtaking. But the other thing is that don’t tell me if you win trophies, the expectations are not going to be there.” Langer predicted the same interaction.

The former head coach of Australia also highlighted that even though India had been winning so many trophies in recent times, the expectation will be always there from the fans of the country.

“The expectations are here, and because they have so much, expectations are always going to be high. So is the expectation here in Australia, and they are expected to win all the time, and that’s why there is so much pressure on the series. Both countries want to win so much because, we know, if you don’t (win) the countries don’t love you, and if you win, the country loves you.” JL shed light.

“We all want our countries to love us, and there is always going to be an expectation on the game and passionate, loving fans of India.” The former opening batter of Australia concluded.