The four-match T20I series for the opening batter of India, Sanju Samson, was very straightforward as he celebrated a century at the start in Durban before signing off in the same fashion at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. In between, the right-handed batter cracked two successive ducks in the series.

Sanju Samson, who didn’t enjoy a consistent run at the start of his T20I career due to the show performances, finishes the ongoing year with the help of 436 runs in 12 innings at an average of 43.60 and a strike rate of over 180, shouldering on three centuries and one fifty at the best score of unbeaten 111-run knock.

The batter has now smashed 810 T20I runs in 33 innings at an average of around 28 with the help of 155.17 with the help of three centuries and a couple of half-centuries. He managed 216 runs in four innings of the series at an average of 72 and a strike rate of nearly 195.

Also Read: Ravi Shastri Betrays KL Rahul To Select India’s Opening Combination For Perth Test In BGT 2024-25

When it comes to his contribution in the opening slot, Sanju Samson has collected 471 runs in 12 innings at an average of over 42 and a strike rate of around 190. All of those three centuries from his blade came at that point in the batting order.

Suryakumar Yadav leaves the selection headache of Sanju Samson to the selectors

The question is if he has done enough to get settled at the position for the Blue Brigade in the shortest format of the game when the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill will return. It has been an incredible year for the 30-year-old, who belted 531 runs in 15 innings of the IPL 2024 for the Rajasthan Royals at an average of 48.27 and a strike rate of more than 150, thanks to the five centuries.

The leader of the national T20I side, Suryakumar Yadav, highlighted the possible combinations for the side when asked about the spot of Sanju Samson in the Indian T20I side. There is a lot of time left for the management to settle themselves before the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 at home and Sri Lanka.

“Even before the World Cup, we played a few T20 tournaments, and we spoke about what type of cricket we want to play going forward. We play for different franchises in the IPL, but when we come together, I think we wanted to do the same thing that we do for our franchise.” The T20I captain of the Blue Brigade addressed the press conference after their 3-1 series victory over South Africa.

When the Mumbai batter was asked if the Kerala-born has done enough to confirm his opening spot in the T20I side in the future, Sky turned the arrow towards the selection committee and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to make the final call.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Wasted Career Of Sanju Samson In T20Is? Veteran’s Father Drops Bombshell

“I have not thought about that far away. I like to live in the moment, enjoying the series win right now. When we sit down with the coaches, it will be difficult, but it is a good headache to have. If you have 20-25 people and you have to make a team of 10-15 players, it is going to be a challenge, but thankfully I have the BCCI and the selectors for that headache.” The veteran concluded.

Sanju Samson will continue to lead the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2025, and he will aim to extend the purple patch with the bat in the top order. India doesn’t have any T20I scheduled till Jan 22, 2025, when they face England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.