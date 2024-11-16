With the potential absence of India’s Test captain, Rohit Sharma, there are clouds over the selection of their opening stand for the Perth Test in Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Ravi Shastri, the former head coach of the side, was given the job of arranging the batting order, where he has promoted regular number three Shubman Gill to open with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

In the squad, the management has several options, in the form of veteran KL Rahul or the young batter Abhimanyu Easwaran, who has celebrated 27 centuries in first-class cricket. The former, who has been struggling with form in recent times, has clubbed 2551 runs at an average of below 35, shouldering on seven centuries and 12 half-centuries at the opening position.

Gill has cracked 874 runs in 29 innings at an average of 32.37 at the opening place with the help of a couple of centuries and four half-centuries. Ravi Shastri has considered the move, keeping in mind the potential bouncy conditions in Perth.

“That’s a tough one, and selectors have a choice. You can push Shubman back up the order, and he has opened in the past in Australia.” The former spin all-rounder of India expressed in the recent episode of ICC Review.

“Otherwise, you’ll have to then make an alternative. Easwaran hasn’t done that well. But it’s how he’s batting in the nets, how Rahul is batting in the nets. But that Shubman Gill option is also there.” Ravi Shastri added.

Ravi Shastri advises potential debut of Nitish Kumar Reddy in Perth

The veteran was the head coach of the Blue Brigade when they grabbed their maiden red-ball series victory under the captaincy of Virat Kohli during the 2018/19 Australian summer, while he also guided them to another Test series win in 2020/21. He is also known for his decision to select players based on those who look strong in the nets.

“I used to always watch footwork as a coach. Sometimes runs are not important, but if a player is moving well, and if the feet are moving nicely, and you try and understand his game and you realize if he has the game for those conditions, if he has the right kind of shots for those kinds of pitches. These are the things you’ve got to look at when you start picking a side overseas.” He shed light.

On both occasions of the series win, it was Cheteshwar Pujara who suffered the blows on his body on successive occasions and scored truck-loaded runs at the number three position in the batting order. It’s time for someone to step up and shoulder the responsibility. Ravi Shastri advocated how he used to go with his ‘gut feeling.’

“It’s horses for courses in many ways. Most of the team will pick themselves, but there’ll be one or two cases where you might have to just go and dig deep and go with gut feeling. I would be watching them like a hawk in the nets, the batters, and the bowlers because for me as a bowler, rhythm is important.” The former head coach of India remarked.

Dhruv Jurel has done well in the second unofficial Test against Australia A at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and Shastri has backed him to play as a better, handing the gloves to regular keeper Rishabh Pant.

“Whenever the chips were down, even in that series against England, he stepped up to the plate. So I like what I saw, and I’ll be quite prepared to give him a go if he’s in good nick. I think seeing his form, he got 80 and 60, will do his confidence a world of good.” Ravi Shastri narrated.

He has gone with one spinner in the side, one of Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. Besides picking Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, and Mohammad Siraj as the three frontline spinners, he advised the management to hand a debut cap to all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Predicted Playing XI of Ravi Shastri for Perth Test

Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja/Washington Sundar, Nitish Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.