Sanju Samson’s absence from India’s ODI squad for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka has irked former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh. Samson, who last scored a century in his last ODI against South Africa, was left out of the India ODI squad.

The selectors have made a few surprises in both squads, one of which is the absence of Sanju Samson from the ODI squad. While the wicketkeeper-batsman has kept his place in the T20I squad, he has not made the cut for the 50-over format.

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant have been named the ODI team’s wicketkeepers, while Shivam Dube has been recalled in place of Hardik Pandya. The selectors also called up Riyan Parag and Harshit Rana for the first time, however, Sanju Samson was left out of the ODI squad.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were also named in the ODI squad, with Rohit Sharma set to lead the Indian team in the three ODIs which will be played on August 2, 4, and 7 in RPS Colombo.

My heart goes out to Sanju Samson: Dodda Ganesh slams BCCI selectors

Sanju Samson’s absence from India’s ODI squad with the focus being the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has raised many eyebrows. Samson fans have always accused the BCCI of giving him limited opportunities and the Kerala star has done decently in those chances.

He struck a stunning century against South Africa in India’s final one-day international in December of last year.

Former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh has blasted the selectors’ decision to leave Samson out of the ODI selection. Ganesh took to X to challenge Dube’s selection over Samson in the ODI team, calling it ludicrous.

“Shivam Dube in place of Sanju Samson in the ODIs is ridiculous. Poor Sanju scored a century in his last series against SA. Why him always? My heart goes out to this young man #SLvIND,” he posted on X.

Meanwhile, the T20I series will kick off India’s tour of Sri Lanka this month. The T20I series will begin on July 27, with all games taking place in Pallekele. The one-day international series, on the other hand, will take place in Colombo from August 2 to 7.

