Sarfaraz Khan might not be in the best of shapes when it comes to fitness in today’s terms when every cricketer sports a six-pack abs, but former India batter Mohammad Kaif stated that if you ask Sarfaraz to bat all day, he can easily do it.

This came after Sarfaraz Khan slammed his maiden Test century in India’s 8-wicket loss to New Zealand in Bengaluru. Sarfaraz, playing his 4th Test for India, batted with both caution and aggression as he, first with Virat Kohli and then with Rishabh Pant, helped India towards a huge total in the second innings.

Sarfaraz’s gritty century on day four of the Bengaluru Test was a critical rescue act for India, allowing them to cut New Zealand’s first-innings lead and pose a face-saving total heading into the final day.

The 26-year-old, who was promoted to the starting XI due to Shubman Gill’s stiff neck, redeemed himself by hitting a duck in the first innings. His 110-ball century featured 13 fours and three sixes, demonstrating his resilience and attacking purpose.

Sarfaraz Khan shouldn’t be kept out because of fitness: Mohammad Kaif

Sarfaraz Khan finally fell for 150 in 195 balls with 18 fours and 3 sixes to his name. His wicket also triggered a collapse as Pant followed for 99 and India was soon bundled for 462 runs. Despite losing two early wickets, New Zealand managed to chase the 107-run target with ease.

Will Young with 48* and Rachin Ravindra with 39* were the star batters for the Kiwis, who registered only their third Test win in India and their first since 1988.

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has stepped forward once more to congratulate new batting wonder Sarfaraz Khan, whose resolute 150-run knock in the second innings of the first Test against New Zealand has sparked universal appreciation.

Kaif highlighted that Sarfaraz’s fitness should not be considered in squad selection, stating that the young cricketer’s abilities far transcend aesthetic standards.

Referring to a previous post about Sarfaraz’s challenging childhood on X (formerly Twitter), Kaif wrote, “I have always maintained Sarfaraz shouldn’t be kept out because of fitness. He doesn’t have a gym body but can bat for hours. Cricket is a game that accommodates all.”

I have always maintained Sarfraz shouldn't be kept out because of fitness. He doesn't have a gym body but can bat for hours. Cricket is a game that accomodates all. https://t.co/NBpC7ewpO3 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 19, 2024

In just four Tests since debuting against England earlier this year, he has scored a century and four half-centuries, establishing himself as a promising future star for India.

Sarfaraz worked hard to secure his spot on the Indian Test team. With outstanding exploits in domestic cricket, including a remarkable first-class average of 69.09 across 51 matches, he compelled selectors to take note.

Interestingly, Sarfaraz’s innings made him part of a rare feat in cricket—scoring both a duck and a century in the same Test.

