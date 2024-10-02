Sarfaraz Khan hammered an amazing century on day 2 of the ongoing Irani Cup 2024 match between Mumbai and the Rest of India. The match is being played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Rest of India captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and chose to bowl first. Mukesh Kumar, fresh off a brilliant Duleep Trophy campaign in which he finished as the second-highest wicket-taker, made good use of the new ball, throwing a fiery opening delivery.

He struck in the second over, dismissing Prithvi Shaw (4) and wicketkeeper-batsman Hardik Tamore (0) in short succession. Shaw, who smashed a boundary in the first over, was caught beautifully by Devdutt Padikkal at second slip off a crisp ball from Mukesh.

Two balls later, Tamore’s attempt at a drive was caught by Dhruv Jurel, leaving Mumbai at 5 for 2. Despite Mumbai’s revival, Mukesh Kumar remained the day’s best bowler. Mumbai’s agony continued when rookie Ayush Mhatre was removed after scoring 19 off 35 balls. Mukesh’s well-placed short ball caused Mhatre to attempt an ill-fated pull shot, which Jurel caught.

With Mumbai laboring at 43/3, skipper Ajinkya Rahane paired with Shreyas Iyer to stabilize the batting, taking the score from 37/3 to 102 runs for the fourth wicket. Iyer scored a magnificent 57 off 84 balls, hitting six boundaries and two sixes before being dismissed.

Sarfaraz Khan scored a magnificent unbroken half-century as Mumbai carried the momentum to a commanding position. Sarfaraz joined Rahane as the pair gingerly handled the difficult conditions, accumulating 98 runs for the unfinished fifth wicket. Rahane, based on his extensive expertise, was both patient and resilient.

Sarfaraz Khan scores an amazing century to bolster Mumbai into a strong position

Ajinkya Rahane lost out on his hundred after being removed for 97, but Sarfaraz Khan scored an incredible century on day two of the match.

Sarfaraz surpassed the three-figure milestone in 149 balls, with 14 boundary strokes, and celebrated by removing his helmet and roaring in delight.

The century has helped the 26-year-old equal two of India’s greatest batsmen: Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.

Notably, Sarfaraz has already achieved two centuries in the Irani Cup, while Sachin and Rahul scored two centuries in the famous tournament. His maiden ton in the competition came in the 2022 edition when he scored 138 runs against Saurashtra.

Here is the video of Sarfaraz Khan reaching his century:

THAT moment when Sarfaraz Khan brought up his 💯👏 A brilliant knock so far 🙌#IraniCup | @IDFCFIRSTBank Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/Er0EHGOZKh pic.twitter.com/nEEJW2kea9 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) October 2, 2024

Also Read: MS Dhoni Forced BCCI To Change ‘Uncapped’ Rule Before IPL 2025? Veteran Reflects

