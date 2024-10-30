When it comes to the players of the current generation, the vice-captain of the Indian cricket team, Shubman Gill, will always be among the top three, as he has displayed his incredible class and quality with the bat across the three formats of the game. Since making his international debut in an ODI fixture in New Zealand, he has creamed runs around the world.

Shubman Gill has already notched up 2328 runs in just 47 ODI innings at an average of over 58 and a strike rate of more than 101 with the help of 13 half-centuries and six centuries at a best score of 208 runs. The double century at such a young stage of his career has already put him among the modern greats of the game.

In the case of the shortest format for India, the right-handed batter has cracked 578 runs in 21 innings at an average of over 30 and a strike rate of little under 140 thanks to his three half-centuries and one century at a best score of unbeaten 126 runs.

There has been a little struggle for Shubman Gill in the red-ball format but, at the age of just 25, he already smashed 1709 runs in 52 innings at an average of over 36 and a strike rate of more than 60, depending on six half-centuries and five centuries at a best score of 128 runs.

Shubman Gill displays huge heart to keep Rashid Khan as the first retention for Gujarat Titans

The Fazilka-born is anticipated to be the next Indian white-ball captain in the upcoming few years, and besides that, he is already a top-class batter of the next generation. In this modern era, he is already the biggest brand in the game, besides carrying the top market value.

Despite such scenarios, it has been an example of huge heart from Shubman Gill to allow the Gujarat Titans to retain the Afghanistan premier all-rounder Rashid Khan in the first slot for a price of INR 18 crores and receiving INR 14 crore himself.

In the last season, the batter smacked 426 runs in 12 innings at an average of 38.72 and a strike rate of nearly 150 with the help of two half-centuries and one century. When the franchise finished as the runners-up, losing the final to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2023, Gill pocketed 890 runs in 17 innings at an extra-ordinary average of nearly 60 and a strike rate of around 160, shouldering on four half-centuries and three centuries.

This move will build the core of the side for the next few seasons of the Indian Premier League and make sure that the Titans can build their players around the two marquee players.

Rashid was always going to be a huge member of the side in the upcoming editions of the tournament. His value, with the ball or the bat or even in the fielding position besides the extra cushion of his leadership which saw Afghanistan reaching the super-eight stage of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, keeps him at the top always.

Haven’t seen someone as selfless as Shubhman Gill especially at this point of time

– Future India white ball captain

– Top batter of Next gen

– Biggest brand in new Generation

– Top market value

– Commands respect of his teammates Still choose to become retention number 2… pic.twitter.com/XqiYY9wWYq — रोहित जुगलान Rohit Juglan (@rohitjuglan) October 29, 2024

Last time, he faced a tough time with just ten wickets in 12 innings at an economy rate of 8.40 but was in supreme touch in 2023, where the 26-year-old picked up 27 scalps in 17 innings.

The 2022 champion side is expected to reveal their final retention on October 31. For now, Shubman Gill and Rashid are nearly confirmed retained players, while Sai Sudharsan and Rahul Tewatia are expected to join them if the reports are to be believed.