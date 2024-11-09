The whole mood of the country has changed since India earned the rarest series defeat in the longest format of the game at home, and that too by a 0-3 margin, which is the first instance, while the series loss came after the 2012/13 series against England. The board members have received a new blow before their five-match Test series down under for the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25.

India, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, looked below par throughout the series, with both bat and ball. Some of their decisions in the contest display the defensive mindset of the Blue Brigade. Ravichandran Ashwin, who has been the pillar of the side with the ball, struggled to find the rhythm, while the batters, apart from opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, looked out of touch.

Rohit cracked only 91 runs in six innings thanks to his solitary half-century, while Virat Kohli, the former captain of the side, dilled 93 runs at an average of 15.50. KL Rahul, after the poor show in Bengaluru during the opening game, was dropped for the last two games in Pune and Mumbai.

Sarfaraz Khan, apart from his 150-run knock in the second innings of the first Test, seemed to have no knowledge of the proceeding. Recent reports have claimed that the top official members of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) went through a six-hour long meeting on November 08, the day before the departure of the Blue Brigade for Australia.

Jay Shah meets India’s captain, coach, and chief selector in a six-hour meeting

The BCCI secretary, Jay Shah, and the president, Roger Binny, had a meeting with captain Rohit Sharma, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, and the head coach, Gautam Gambhir, with the latter joining through online mode.

The reports have informed that the discussion points for the meeting were to opt for rank turners in Pune during the second Test, besides resting Jasprit Bumrah for the third and final red-ball game of the series. Questions were also raised about the coaching style of Gautam Gambhir. Fingers were also raised to the certain decisions taken by the management during the course of the series.

There have been speculations on the style of the new head coach, which is different from his predecessor, Rahul Dravid, and how the team used to work under the veteran.

“It was a six-hour marathon meeting, which was obviously on the cards after such a debacle. India is going on a tour of Australia, and the BCCI would like to ensure that the team is back on track and would like to know how the think-tank (Gambhir-Rohit-Agarkar) is going about it.” The senior BCCI source told PTI on the conditions of the post-mortem.

It has been addressed that the board wasn’t satisfied with the decision of resting the vice-captain of India, Jasprit Bumrah, for the Mumbai game. They also found it hard to understand the decision to go for the turner in Mumbai after being beaten on a similar kind of surface in Mumbai.

“Bumrah’s absence was discussed, although it was a precautionary move. Opting for a rank turner despite India not faring well on these tracks are some of the issues that came up for discussion.” The reports informed.

The selection of the T20 specialist all-rounder Nitish Reddy and the rookie pacer Harshit Rana for the Australia series was also talked about. The results of the decisions will be taken based on India’s fortune in the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.