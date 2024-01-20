Several Candidates In Race To Replace Zaka Ashraf As PCB Chief: Report

Several candidates are reportedly in contention to become the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The incoming chairman will replace Zaka Ashraf as the new PCB chief.

Ashraf tendered his resignation on Friday (January 19) after facing a lack of authority. He reportedly wanted to form the Board of Governors, the electoral college of the PCB, which has the power to elect the chairman of the board for a three-year term.

However, the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) did not allow Zaka Ashraf to form the board. The former PCB chief also wanted to hold an important IMC meeting in Karachi earlier this week to form the BoG but the IPC Ministry disallowed the meeting.

Several candidates in contention to become PCB chief:

According to a report in Cricket Pakistan, several candidates are in the race to replace Ashraf as PCB chief. While Ashraf parted ways with the board, Mustafa Ramday is set to remain on the board. The report stated that former chairman Najam Sethi is favorite for second member of the board. Other names in consideration include Nadeem Omar (owner of Quetta Gladiators), Ahmad Nawaz Sakhira, and Arif Saeed.

“I had no authority. I wanted to work for the betterment of Pakistan cricket, but I was not given the freedom to work. In such a situation, there was no benefit in staying in the position. The greatest thing is your dignity; that’s why I have decided to step down from the responsibility,” said Ashraf after his resignation.

Ashraf’s departure could have an impact on not only the officials but also Pakistan cricket team’s coaches. In November last year, several former Pakistan cricketers were appointed in different roles. Former captain Mohammad Hafeez was appointed as the team director while former fast-bowler Wahab Riaz replaced Inzamam-ul-Haq as the chief selector.