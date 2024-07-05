Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood megastar and co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) penned an emotional note for Team India, as the T20 World Cup 2024 winners were felicitated by the BCCI in Mumbai on Thursday.

Team India, led by captain Rohit Sharma, returned home to a hero’s welcome, beginning with an airport surprise visit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The celebrations continued with a roadshow down Marine Drive in Mumbai, culminating in a magnificent ceremony on June 4 at the renowned Wankhede Stadium.

According to reports, around 300,000 fans came to Mumbai to cheer on their World Cup heroes during the team’s open-bus victory parade. A sea of people at Marine Drive and later at the Wankhede Stadium was incredible to watch, demonstrating how sports can unite people.

‘Fills my heart with pride’- Shah Rukh Khan on seeing T20 champions India receive such a warm welcome

Shah Rukh Khan made a special mention to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, Indian cricket team management, and support staff for their tireless hard work behind the scenes to enable the team to soar high, referring to T20 World Cup 2024 success.

He shared a video by PTI that showed the Indian team celebrating their success and greeting fans on the open bus parade on the way to Wankhede.

He wrote: “Seeing the boys so happy and emotional fills my heart with pride…. As Indians this is such an amazing moment – to see our boys take us to such great heights!!! Love u all my Team India… and now dance away all night long. Boys in Blue take away all the blues! Big Congratulations to the @BCCI, @JayShah and the entire support staff that has worked tirelessly behind the scenes so that our boys could soar!!”

the Indian team players took a lap of honor of the Wankhede ground to thank the fans. Virat Kohli also led the Indian team and crowd to sing ‘Vande Mataram’ during the lap of the ground. The BCCI handed the INR 125 crore prize money to the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning team during the facilitation ceremony.

