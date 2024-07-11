Recent reports have claimed that the fiery pace and match-winner for Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi misbehaved with the coaches of the national team during the recently concluded Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, where they were kicked out of the group stage of the event thanks to their back-to-back defeats at the start.

The incidents of inappropriate behavior with the coaching staff are yet to be expressed but they are said to be incidents of disrespect and not aggregating with the protocols of the team, which has resulted in the manager of the team being hauled up.

Shaheen Afridi has been at the center of all the issues and serious controversy at the moment as the revelation has come on the back of the meetings by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), where concerns have been raised over his conduct.

Shaheen Afridi comes under the radar for inappropriate behavior

When it comes to the performance of Shaheen Afridi, the left-arm didn’t have a great time with the ball, as he picked up only five wickets in four games, at an average of 21 and a strike rate of 19.20, with an economy of 6.56.

During the team’s very first game at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, against the United States of America, Afridi failed to pick up a single wicket with the ball in hand, which put the team under a little bit of pressure, and that continued for the rest of the event.

Even though he had these sorts of misconducts during the T20 World Cup with the coaching members of the side, the team managers failed to take any disciplinary action against Shaheen Afridi during these tours.

It has also been known that the manager of the team Mansoor Rana is going to be investigated for why no such action has been taken over the bowler despite this alleged misconduct.

In other cases, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selection committee has sacked the two selectors of the side, Abdul Razzaq and Wahab Riaz from their positions following the poor time in the competition, where the whole team lacked energy and confidence throughout. The former later in the day left a note, where he opted not to play the blame game.

It will be interesting to see what decisions are now being made over Shaheen Afridi, who was the captain of the side in the shortest format of the game during the New Zealand tour, where they had a horrible time before the selectors got back to Babar Azam for the role just before the start of the T20 World Cup.

Six months later, they have a home Champions Trophy to defend, and on the back of their performances in the last ODI World Cup 2023, in India, where they didn’t enjoy a great time again, being not only failed in earning the semifinal spot, but also losing games from a strong position.

There are also reports on decisions being made regarding the future of Azam’s captaincy and his place in the T20I team, and in that case, Afridi who has the experience of leadership in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the Lahore Qalandars, was supposed to be the best option for the post.

Now the question stands that after this sort of misbehaving approach with the coaching members, will the selection committee still appoint him the captain of the national side in the upcoming future?