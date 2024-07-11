Shaheen Afridi has found himself in trouble after Pakistan coach Gary Kirsten’s report stated that the pacer misbehaved with coaches including himself and Azhar Mahmood.

The team had a terrible tournament at the T20 World Cup last month, losing to the United States so badly that it was eliminated from the group round. Before exiting the competition, Babar Azam’s team also suffered a defeat to India, their bitter rivals.

This came after the team and skipper Babar received harsh criticism; on Wednesday, former cricket players Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq were fired from the PCB selection committee, making them the first casualties of the dismal World Cup campaign. The Pakistan Cricket Board has also removed team manager Mansoor Rana from his post.

According to the article, which cited sources, accusations that Wahab and Razzaq gave special treatment to some players led to their dismissal from their positions.

The news article claimed that Razzaq and Wahab favored players who had poor performance records in cricket contests. Notably, such players were not supported by other members of the selecting committee either. Additionally, the PCB is investigating players who own lobbies and the advantages they derive from them.

Gary Kirsten accuses Shaheen Afridi of misbehaving with coaches and staff

As per the Geo News report, PCB asked Gary Kirsten to submit his report to them, and in the report, he stated that Shaheen Shah Afridi has been accused of misbehaving with coaches and management staff.

The claim calls into severe doubt the players’ behavior when traveling abroad to compete in international competitions. A probe is reportedly underway to find out why, despite the left-arm pacer’s attitude toward the coaches and management group, team managers chose not to discipline him.

Kirsten has made the same accusations previously. It was widely reported after the disastrous T20 World Cup that the South African coach said there was “no unity” in the team. Additionally, it was said that Kirsten was not happy with the team’s physical requirements and warned the players sternly to respect “fitness and unity.”

Also Read: Pakistan’s New Selection Committee Revealed After Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq’s Exclusions

