Shahid Afridi, former Pakistan cricketer, has opened up on star batter Babar Azam and fast bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah being dropped from the Pakistan team for the England Tests.

After losing 0-2 at home to Bangladesh, the Shan Masood-led side lost by an innings and 47 runs in the opening Test of the three-match series against England in Multan. The selectors and team management made significant alterations to their lineup for the final two Test matches.

The second and third Test squads do not contain Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, or Abrar Ahmed.

The selectors included Haseebullah, Mehran Mumtaz, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Ali, Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, and Zahid Mehmood to the team.

Great Opportunity To Test And Groom Emerging Talent – Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi, the father-in-law of Shaheen Afridi, welcomed the decision of the new selection committee to rest key players who have been struggling with form and fitness for a long time now. Shahid Afridi welcomed the men’s team selectors’ decision to rest Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Naseem Shah because of their current poor form.

Aqib Javed, a senior member of the selection committee, revealed that Babar, Shaheen, Naseem, and Sarfaraz were rested to allow them to restore fitness and confidence. However, because the decision was made during a vital home series, fans and cricket analysts reacted differently.

Shahid Afridi used social media to defend the selectors’ decision to rest Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Naseem Shah.

He emphasized that it provides an excellent opportunity to test and train new talent, thereby establishing a strong bench for the future.

“Supporting the selectors’ decision to give Babar, Shaheen, and Naseem a break from international cricket. This move not only helps protect and extend the careers of these champion players but also gives a great opportunity to test and groom emerging talent, building strong bench strength for the future,” Shahid Afridi said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Babar Azam has faced criticism following a string of disappointing performances. Babar was listed among the top five ICC Test batters, but his form has deteriorated drastically.

He scored 30 and 5 in the first Test against England. The 29-year-old has not scored a half-century in his last 18 Test innings. In Multan, Naseem and Shaheen combined to bowl 57 overs and give 277 runs for three wickets.

