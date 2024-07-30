The former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has attacked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and their secretary Jay Shah for their stance of not making a trip to Pakistan for the upcoming season of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 next year.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) earned the hosting rights of the tournament, which is going to take place in February-March 2025. However, it’s still not confirmed whether they will be able to host the entire tournament on their own or if the event will be divided between two countries.

The BCCI has yet to take a crystal clear stance on their participation in the competition. The recent reports suggest that the Indian cricket board is planning to activate the ‘hybrid model’ in the event just like the Asia Cup 2023, and play their game either in Dubai or Sri Lanka.

“W elcome if India don’t want to come visit Pakista n”- Shahid Afridi

The relationship between India and Pakistan in political terms for the last many years hasn’t been healthy, and that has almost destroyed the game in bilateral series between these two countries.

It was 2012 when the Blue Brigade faced the Green Brigade in a bilateral series for the last time, as the latter made a trip to this side of the border. Pakistan has come to this country on two more occasions since then- during the 2016 Men’s T20 World Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup.

However, India went to Pakistan during the 2008 Asia Cup and they certainly avoid visit to the country for the upcoming season of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Recently the BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla, during an interaction with ANI admitted that they would send their team to the other side of the border only if they got permission from the government.

“In the case of the Champion Trophy, we will do whatever the Government of India will tell us to do. We (will) send our team only when the Government of India gives us permission. So we will go according to the decision of the Indian government.” Shukla noted recently.

Following this news, the former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has taken a dig at the Indian team for not showing any intention or interest in visiting his country, despite being given full assurance of the security aspects.

“If India does not have the intention of coming to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, then India will continue to make excuses.” The veteran observed while interacting with the media of late. “The Pakistan cricket team toured India despite threats. The Indian cricket team is welcome if they don’t want to visit Pakistan.”

ESPNcricinfo reported that the Pakistan Cricket Board has locked three venues for the Champions Trophy 2024- Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Lahore. They have also made the draft schedule where the 2013 champions of the event are going to play all of their games in Lahore, which is going to host one semifinal and the final of the event.

Recently, the England Cricket Board (ECB) and Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) have displayed green signals regarding their participation in the tournament.