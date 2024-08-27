Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh all-rounder, has revealed his all-time ODI XI and named MS Dhoni as the captain of his side. He also snubbed Rohit Sharma when he named the openers for his chosen XI.

Shakib Al Hasan’s XI began with Sachin Tendulkar and Saeed Anwar as openers. He made sure to keep the left-right combo at the top of the order.

He had an intriguing choice at number three in the form of Chris Gayle, who often opens international cricket. Shakib Al Hasan put Virat Kohli at four, followed by Jacques Kallis at five. As a result, he made care to include a variety of bowling choices in his top five.

He inserted MS Dhoni at number six and named him captain. Shakib moved in at number seven as the second all-rounder to complete his top seven.

Wasim Akram, and Glenn McGrath to lead Shakib Al Hasan’s all-time ODI XI pace attack

Coming to the bowling attack, Shakib Al Hasan chose two of the greatest spinners to ever play the game. Shane Warne and all-time highest ODI wicket-taker Muttiah Muralitharan were chosen as the two specialist spinners by Shakib in his XI.

As for the pacer bowling unit, Shakib picked the first bowler ever to take 500 wickets in ODIs, Wasim Akram, and 3-time World Cup-winning Australian pacer Glenn McGrath to complete his brilliant all-time ODI XI.

Shakib is having a difficult time playing international cricket. He received a demerit point and a fine of 10% of his match fee for tossing the ball toward Mohammad Rizwan inappropriately. A murder complaint has also been launched against Shakib Al Hasan in Bangladesh. He and several others have been charged with the murder of a textile industry worker.

The victim’s father launched a murder case against the all-rounder, and former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was also named. Shakib, 37, was a member of Bangladesh’s now-dissolved parliament, led by Hasina, who was forced to quit the country at the beginning of August due to student protests.

Shakib Al Hasan’s all-time ODI XI: Sachin Tendulkar, Saeed Anwar, Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, Jacques Kallis, MS Dhoni (captain & wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, Wasim Akram, Glenn McGrath.

