Since the end of the opening Test between India and Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, there were clouds over the selection of the primer spin all-rounder of the visiting side, Shakib Al Hasan, who injured himself in the last game. But, the visiting head coach, Chandika Hathurusingha, has come up with positive news regarding the veteran’s fitness.

Shakib Al Hasan didn’t enjoy a great time in Chennai, where he came into the 53rd over in the first innings to roll his arms and was unexpectedly taken to all parts of the ground. The same below-par bowling performance continued in the second innings, while he used a different technique in his batting process.

The news came out that perhaps the Jessore-born was struggling with a finger injury during the game, which was the reason behind him not being able to hold the ball properly. The left-arm spinner already had a draining time when he played the Global T20 League in Canada before flying to Pakistan for the historic Test series.

Bangladesh coach addresses Shakib Al Hasan’s performance in Chennai as ‘ upse t’

Later, the 37-year-old moved to South London to join Surrey for the one County Championship game against Somerset, from which he straightaway came to India for this ongoing series. Returning home, he is expected to feature in the upcoming two-match home Test series against South Africa.

The potential injury of Shakib Al Hasan wasn’t known to any of the team management in the Bangladesh side, as their batting coach, David Hemp, was surprised by the development. The head coach of the side, Chandika Hathurusingha, has also reiterated that stance before the Kanpur Test.

“I haven’t heard anything officially or any complaints (about Shakib),” he said. “There is no doubt about that at the moment. I haven’t heard from my physio or anyone. He’s still eligible for selection.” The former Sri Lankan head coach expressed at the press conference two days before the start of the game.

Shakib Al Hasan was smashed for 50 runs in eight overs without enjoying any wickets, while during the second innings in Chennai, he was smacked for 79 runs in 13 overs without any success. With the bat in hand, he scored 32 and 25 in their embarrassing 280-run defeat in the game.

Hathurusingha highlighted he was really upset to see the performance of their experienced member of the side but noted that he batted pretty well in the second innings of the game.

“I‘m not. I’m upset not about his performance but our overall performance, we could have done better. I’m sure that he also thinks that he can perform better.” The former Sri Lankan told the reporters. “We all know what he’s capable of. I think he batted well in the second innings. He couldn’t go on. Not because of a lack of pride. It’s the sheer quality of the opposition.”

But the question was whether Shakib Al Hasan would be eligible for the selection in the second Test match, and the coach has come up with a positive message regarding that.

The conditions for the second game will be a lot more familiar for the visiting side on a black-soil track, as they have spoken about the shortcomings going into that red-ball game.

“In cricket, it’s the hardest thing to get in. But then, this team, India, has been posing different challenges, so we know that as well. So we have to be better for longer.” Chandika Hathurusingha concluded. “Just because of the left-handers, right-handers, is not the thing that we will take into consideration.”