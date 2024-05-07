Shakib Al Hasan is known for being hot-headed and there are several instances of him losing his cool on and off the field. Something similar was seen recently ahead of a match in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL).

Shakib Al Hasan was just granted permission by Bangladesh to play in the Dhaka Premier League. He missed the first two games against Zimbabwe, and he will miss the third as well. He will join the squad for the final two games of the series.

Shakib Al Hasan scored a golden duck against Prime Bank in the Dhaka Premier League. However, with the ball, he appeared to be in good form, finishing with 2/42 in 10 overs. The veteran all-rounder’s return to the Bangladesh team for the final two T20Is would mark his comeback from injury and a break.

He was last seen in play at the ICC World Cup 2023. He had missed the final few matches of the tournament after suffering an injury.

Shakib Al Hasan gets angry at a fan’s attempt at a selfie; and threatens to beat him up

Before returning to international cricket, the veteran competed for the Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) 2024. The incident occurred before SJDC’s match against Prime Bank Cricket Club on Monday, May 6, at Fatullah’s Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium.

Before the toss, Shakib spoke with head coach Sheikh Salahuddin about their spin bowling. That’s when a fan approached Shakib and attempted to grab a selfie with him. It did not go well with Shakib, who attempted to take the phone away from the fan and made threats to beat him up. The fan returned, and Shakib resumed his discussions with the coaches.

Here is the video:

Shakib… when a groundsman tried tontake a selfie with him 🤨 pic.twitter.com/BWbDX4LAsK — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) May 7, 2024

Shakib Al Hasan will be incredibly important for Bangladesh in the forthcoming T20 World Cup 2024. The all-rounder will play a critical role for the club in the event. If his team is to stand a chance of winning the event, he must step up and contribute with both bat and ball.

