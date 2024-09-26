The veteran Bangladesh spin all-rounder, Shakib Al Hasan, has confirmed that the upcoming Dhaka Test match, which awaits security clearance from Cricket South Africa (CSA), will be his last. He also reveals that he has already played his last 20-over game in the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, meaning his only international appearance will be the ODIs.

There is still no guarantee whether the series against the Proteas will happen, as the board has been doing the inspections earlier this week. Shakib Al Hasan was a member of the parliament of the Awami League-led government, against whom the protests have been going on in the country. Since that situation on August 05, the spinner hasn’t been in the country and has faced complications.

“I am available for the South Africa series but, since a lot is happening back home, naturally not everything depends on me. “I have discussed my plans about Test cricket with the BCB. Especially this series and the home series. I was thinking that it could be my last Test series.” The Jessore-born has remarked.

But, he hasn’t been sure whether he would be able to go there and play freely because of the change of situations since the last time he was there.

Shakib Al Hasan to retire from Tests after Mirpur game vs South Africa

The end of the T20I career means that the 37-year-old, who made his 20-over debut in 2006 against Zimbabwe, featured in his last game against Afghanistan at Kingstown during the 2024 T20 World Cup, as he ended with 2551 runs in 129 games at an average of under 24 and a strike rate of over 120.

The left-arm bowler has also picked up 149 wickets at an average of under 21 and a strike rate of around three overs with an economy of below seven.

Shakib Al Hasan is currently standing with 4600 runs in the red-ball format before the second Test match against India at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur at an average of under 40 and a strike rate of over 60 with the help of five centuries and 31 half-centuries with a best score of 217.

Even with the ball in hand, the former captain of the side has captured 242 wickets in 70 games at an average of under 32 and a strike rate of nearly ten overs, shouldering on 19 five-wicket hauls with a best figure of 7/36 in an innings, in a 17-year-long career.

“I have told (BCB president) Faruque bhai and the selectors. If there’s a chance and if I can play, my last Test will be in Mirpur. The board is trying to ensure that I can play and feel safe, at the same time that I can leave the country without a hitch.” Shakib Al Hasan remarked during the interaction.

However, he will continue to play in the ODI format of the game, keeping an eye on the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, which is scheduled to take place in Pakistan in February.

In 247 games of the 50-over format, he has smashed 7570 runs at an average of around 38 with a strike rate of over 80, with the help of nine centuries and 56 half-centuries at the best score of an unbeaten 134-run knock.

“I am a citizen of Bangladesh, so I shouldn’t have any problem going back to Bangladesh. My concern is my safety and security in Bangladesh. My close friends and family members are concerned. I hope things are getting better. There should be a solution to it.” Shakib Al Hasan concluded.