The biggest acid test for India currently is their upcoming five-match Test series in Australia towards the end of the year, and Hardik Pandya, starting his red-ball preparation in the nets, has offered relief to the Indian fans, who have been eagerly waiting to see the return of the all-rounder in the longest format of the game.

Hardik Pandya hasn’t been a regular member of the five-day format, having played the last of his 11 Tests more than six years ago at the Rose Bowl ground in Southampton in 2018. In that career, he has notched up 532 runs in 11 innings at an average of 31.29 and a strike rate of over 70, celebrating four half-centuries and one century.

With the ball in hand, he has been a vital member of the side, thanks to picking 17 scalps in 19 innings at an average of over 30 with a strike rate of over 55 deliveries. If he can bat at the number six position and provide India with around 15 overs in a day, then they will have a better chance of winning the series down under.

Watch: Hardik Pandya training with the red ball under assistant coach of Gujarat Titans

But, the question stands if the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is in a state to take the place of the Baroda player. If he gets injured in Australia before the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy (CT) 2025, which is for now scheduled to take place in Pakistan, then the balance of the white-ball side will be hampered.

One of the biggest reasons for the Rohit Sharma-led side lifting their second title in the T20 World Cup was the flurry of scores from the bat of Hardik Pandya, who, in the middle overs, was bowling crucial three to four overs besides picking the wickets.

In his recent visit to the United Kingdom, the veteran attended the training sessions at the Mighty Willow Cricket Academy, where he was seen sweating with the red cherry besides spending some time in the middle against the red ball, as he has been working on his fitness drills.

The Gujarat Titans assistant coach, Naeem Amin, shared a glimpse of the training session of the Gujarat-born, just a few before the start of the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh, which has sparked speculation about the potential comeback of the all-rounder.

“What a fantastic experience working with Hardik Pandya over the last few weeks. We worked on several things, and I’m excited to see his progress in the future.” The captain of Naeem’s post on Instagram read.

The reports have claimed that the Indian selectors have been in talks with the 30-year-old regarding his return to the longest format of the game, but that shouldn’t happen at the cost of his injury scare before the 50-over ICC event, which is expected to start on the second week of February.

“Working with a player at the highest level can teach you so much. The insights have been invaluable, and it’s also been great fun. As with all of the high-profile players I have worked with, I’m very appreciative that Hardik has trusted me to provide input on his game. Well done, and all the best, brother.” Amin added in the social media post.

Hardik Pandya hasn’t featured in an ODI game, since the World Cup 2023 and will need to play the home series against England, which starts just after the end of the BGT 2024-25.