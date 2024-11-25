After the fragile top order batting from the Australian side in the opening game of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25, criticism was expected to come their way, but Michael Clarke, the former captain of the side, has ripped apart the current opening batter, Usman Khawaja, for his coward decision.

The home side was bundled out for just 104 in the first innings after being positioned at 19/3 in the seventh over. Nathan McSweeney, the debutant, was wrapped into the pads by the in-swinging delivery of Jasprit Bumrah. The action replay took place in the second innings.

Australia was given a target of 534 runs to chase in the fourth innings, and late in the evening of the third day’s play, having already fielded for more than four sessions, the tired legs of the host openers didn’t work out, and they lost three wickets for just 12 runs on the board.

The senior opener of the side, Usman Khawaja, was dismissed in an ugly fashion just a few minutes after the start of the fourth day while looking to guide the short ball into the leg side. Michael Clarke was among the many pundits of the country to aim for the decision of the left-handed opener to allow McSweeney to face the first ball in their second innings.

Michael Clarke blames Usman Khawaja for refusing the opening ball of the second innings

The right-handed batter, Nathan, lasted just four balls into their mammoth and potentially impossible chase, having been trapped LBW by the standing Indian captain for the encounter.

Earlier in the day, the 201-run opening partnership between KL Rahul and centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal set a perfect platform for India for a huge score before Virat Kohli returned into the form and rhythm with his comeback 30th red-ball century.

“A lot of people don’t like taking the first ball, so the opening batters rotate. Khawaja took the first ball in the first innings, and now they’re saying it‘s McSweeney (for the second innings).” Michael Clarke told Sky Sports ‘Big Sports Breakfast’.

The Queensland opening batter has smashed 5451 runs in 131 innings at an average of over 45.80 and a strike rate of more than 48 with the help of 15 centuries and 26 half-centuries with the help of unbeaten 195 runs.

The former middle-order batter of the side has reckoned that the youngster should have been advised to stay at the other end of the batting crease.

“But I think Uzzie should have said, ‘youngster, get down the other end, even though we‘re going to rotate, even though I don’t like taking it, it‘s my time‘. (He should have said) ‘I’m a senior player. I’m 38 years of age in a week. Listen here, youngster, I know you want to do it (but) get down there. It‘s my turn. I think Uzzie should have owned that moment.” Michael Clarke shed light.

The 43-year-old also believed that the home side didn’t show much fight in their second innings of bowling and accused Australia of going through the motions.

“It was like we just expected to knock India over again for not many – there was no intent. They were right in our faces, but I didn’t see any of our bowlers give it to any (India) batsmen. Our intent, our energy. it all looked a bit flat for the first Test of the summer.” Michael Clarke criticized.

Australia is going into the second Test of the BGT 2024-25 at the Adelaide Oval, being 0-1 down, and they will be under a few questions in the next week.