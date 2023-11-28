Shane Warne’s Children Reveal One Simple Act Before Thailand Trip Could Have Saved His Life

Shane Warne‘s children have revealed just how simple act could have saved his precious life. The former Australia spin spearhead tragically passed away in 2022 after suffering a massive heart attack due to atherosclerosis while holidaying on the island Ko Samui in Thailand.

He had gone to Thailand in order to improve his health by losing weight. His manager James Erskine also insisted that the legendary cricketer was sober. The room was clear of any alcohol or cigarettes at the time of his death. The incident had rocked the entire cricketing world as one of the game’s greatest-ever figures passed away at the age of just 52.

His children Brooke, Jackson and Summer have now said that their father’s tragic death could inspire others to take action and save their own lives. They also revealed the simple act that could have avoided the tragic incident.

Shane Warne’s children raise awareness:

In a joint letter penned for News Corp, the children of Shane Warner have urged others to have their hearts checked regularly. Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in Australia, leading to 12 per cent of all fatalities.

As per reports, the former Australia spinner did consult a doctor about his heart health before leaving for Thailand but did not have a thorough test carried out. And his family believe if that test had been taken, their father would still be with them.

“We believe if dad had taken one of these tests, he might still be with us today,” the children wrote.

“When we reflect on Shane’s passing in March 2022, we can’t help but wonder if a heart test might have revealed an issue, allowing him to take preventive measures,” Warne’s parents Brigitte and Keith added.

The children are carrying on the good work started by their father through the non-profit organisation The Shane Warne Foundation. Now Shane Warne Legacy – a new organisation to be launched on Tuesday – aims to fund 23,000 free health tests for Australia citizens this year, with the aim of providing 500,000 free heart tests for the nation in 2024.

“We’re immensely proud of the Shane Warne Legacy team, who were dad’s team in life for nearly 20 years – they are ensuring dad will be remembered as he deserves, doing precisely what he would want – giving a leg up to those in need,” his children wrote.

“His legacy, one of making a difference, is nothing short of extraordinary. He would love this. We aim to reciprocate the love and guidance dad provided us throughout our lives by continuing the legacy he left behind. It’s our heartfelt commitment to sustain the legacy on his behalf,” they added.