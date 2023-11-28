Shane Warne’s Children Reveal One Simple Act Before Thailand Trip Could Have Saved His Life

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

Cricket News

Shane Warne’s Children Reveal One Simple Act Before Thailand Trip Could Have Saved His Life

author tag icon
Sportzwiki Editor
calander icon

Nov 28, 2023 at 9:13 AM

Shane Warne&#8217;s Children Reveal One Simple Act Before Thailand Trip Could Have Saved His Life

Shane Warne‘s children have revealed just how simple act could have saved his precious life. The former Australia spin spearhead tragically passed away in 2022 after suffering a massive heart attack due to atherosclerosis while holidaying on the island Ko Samui in Thailand.

He had gone to Thailand in order to improve his health by losing weight. His manager James Erskine also insisted that the legendary cricketer was sober. The room was clear of any alcohol or cigarettes at the time of his death. The incident had rocked the entire cricketing world as one of the game’s greatest-ever figures passed away at the age of just 52.

His children Brooke, Jackson and Summer have now said that their father’s tragic death could inspire others to take action and save their own lives. They also revealed the simple act that could have avoided the tragic incident.

Shane Warne’s children raise awareness:

In a joint letter penned for News Corp, the children of Shane Warner have urged others to have their hearts checked regularly. Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in Australia, leading to 12 per cent of all fatalities.

As per reports, the former Australia spinner did consult a doctor about his heart health before leaving for Thailand but did not have a thorough test carried out. And his family believe if that test had been taken, their father would still be with them.

“We believe if dad had taken one of these tests, he might still be with us today,” the children wrote.

“When we reflect on Shane’s passing in March 2022, we can’t help but wonder if a heart test might have revealed an issue, allowing him to take preventive measures,” Warne’s parents Brigitte and Keith added.

The children are carrying on the good work started by their father through the non-profit organisation The Shane Warne Foundation. Now Shane Warne Legacy – a new organisation to be launched on Tuesday – aims to fund 23,000 free health tests for Australia citizens this year, with the aim of providing 500,000 free heart tests for the nation in 2024.

“We’re immensely proud of the Shane Warne Legacy team, who were dad’s team in life for nearly 20 years – they are ensuring dad will be remembered as he deserves, doing precisely what he would want – giving a leg up to those in need,” his children wrote.

“His legacy, one of making a difference, is nothing short of extraordinary. He would love this. We aim to reciprocate the love and guidance dad provided us throughout our lives by continuing the legacy he left behind. It’s our heartfelt commitment to sustain the legacy on his behalf,” they added.

 

Tagged:

Shane Warne

Related Article
Shane Warne&#8217;s Children Reveal One Simple Act Before Thailand Trip Could Have Saved His Life
Shane Warne’s Children Reveal One Simple Act Before Thailand Trip Could Have Saved His Life

Nov 28, 2023, 9:13 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: I Believe He Will Be A Future Star For Australia In All Forms Of The Game &#8211; Shane Warne&#8217;s 7-year-old Tweet About Travis Head Goes Viral
ODI World Cup 2023: I Believe He Will Be A Future Star For Australia In All Forms Of The Game – Shane Warne’s 7-year-old Tweet About Travis Head Goes Viral

Nov 20, 2023, 4:21 PM

OnlyFans Star Reveals She Was Dating Shane Warne, Spills The Beans On The Relationship
OnlyFans Star Reveals She Was Dating Shane Warne, Spills The Beans On The Relationship

Aug 17, 2022, 10:03 AM

Wasim Akram Narrates Sledging Incident During 1996 Tri Series
Wasim Akram Narrates Sledging Incident During 1996 Tri Series

Jun 25, 2022, 5:37 PM

In Memory Of Shane Warne, I Hope Rajasthan Go Out There And Smash Gujarat &#8211; Shoaib Akhtar
In Memory Of Shane Warne, I Hope Rajasthan Go Out There And Smash Gujarat – Shoaib Akhtar

May 29, 2022, 12:22 PM

IPL 2022: Emotional Jos Buttler Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Shane Warne After Taking Rajasthan Royals To Final
IPL 2022: Emotional Jos Buttler Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Shane Warne After Taking Rajasthan Royals To Final

May 28, 2022, 9:12 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy