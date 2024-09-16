Shardul Thakur is back on the field four months after undergoing successful surgery in London. Thakur underwent ankle surgery on June 12 and has since been out of competitive cricket.

Shardul Thakur’s return is a significant boost to India’s prospects ahead of a protracted Test season in which they will face three excellent teams in ten Tests over the next four months. The most recent one is the home Test series against Bangladesh, which begins on September 19 in Chennai.

Shardul Thakur’s return will be welcome news for Team India, who will play Test series against Bangladesh, New Zealand, and Australia in the following months. India will play two Tests against Bangladesh, three Tests against New Zealand, and five Tests against Australia.

While Thakur will be missed in the home Tests against Bangladesh and New Zealand, he might be a significant part in the Tests against Australia, as the series will be played in Australia. Over the years, he has been an important performer for India in international competitions.

Shardul Thakur returns to cricket for Mumbai team

Shardul Thakur is back on the field, playing his first competitive match in four months following ankle surgery in London on June 12.

He played for Mumbai against the KSCA Secretary’s XI in the Dr (Capt) K Thimmappiah Memorial Tournament at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. He did not have a spectacular match, but he appeared to be in good shape for a busy red-ball season.

Thakur was dismissed for a second-ball duck and finished with bowling stats of 0-29 in eight overs. It was his first competitive match in four months. KSCA Secretary’s XI responded strongly, finishing on 244-1 at stumps.

India has frequently used four seamers in international Tests, where Thakur’s bat-and-ball abilities have proven useful. He is capable of bowling long stints and taking wickets consistently.

With the bat, he has been an important component at No. 8 and has delivered eye-catching performances in difficult situations. Shardul’s counter-attacking attitude with the bat has helped India win several games.

His last international match was the Centurion Test against South Africa played last year. Meanwhile, his last ODI was the match against Bangladesh in the ODI World Cup 2023.

Meanwhile, Shardul has played 11 Tests, 47 ODIs, and 25 T20Is for India since making his debut in 2017. He has 31 Test, 65 ODI and 33 T20I wickets to his name. Shardul has also scored four fifties in Tests and one in ODI cricket.

