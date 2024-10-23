For the Punjab Kings (PBKS), the right-handed middle-order batter Shashank Singh had a breakthrough season in 2024, where he smashed the bowlers all around the park to display his incredible skill of batting, which caught the attention of the whole of India. He showed his power to nail the bowlers around the park.

Shashank Singh has smashed 423 runs in 19 innings of the IPL at an average of over 35 and a strike rate of more than 160, shouldering on a couple of half-centuries at a best score of unbeaten 68 runs. In the last season for the Kings, he collected 354 runs in 14 innings at an average of over 44 and a strike rate of 164.50, with the help of two fifties.

He played a huge knock in the match-winning game against the Gujarat Titans. Since the retention rules of the franchises by the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council (GC) were released, many wonder if the PBKS side could gain him as an uncapped player.

Shashank Singh removes Punjab Kings from Instagram Bio

The 32-year-old has cracked 1078 runs in 58 innings of the shortest format at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of more than 140, with the help of seven half-centuries at a best score of unbeaten 68 runs. IN 30 List-A games, he has nailed 986 runs at an average of 41.08 and a strike rate of over 110, shouldering on three half-centuries and three centuries and a best score of 154.

Shashank Singh has removed Punjab Kings from his Instagram Bio, and his latest bio reads, ‘Professional Cricketer’, previously mentioned Punjab Kings.

This has been a question whether the player would be retained by the franchise or not. The new rules claimed that every team can look to have six players from the last season in the form of retention or the right-to-match (RTM) card.

The first and fourth players of the list would go for INR 18 crore, while the second and fifth players will bag INR 14 crore, and the third player will gain INR 11 crore in the cheque. In the case of the uncapped player, he will fetch INR 4 crore for the new season, and Shashank Singh, having not debuted for India yet, could come under the last department.

Recently, he opened up on not being potentially retained by the Punjab Kings but also highlighted that other teams would offer him opportunities to play in the league.

“That is something, which is going to happen in October-November, that is too long from now. There can be so many things happening in between that. It would be good to play for the same franchise, but there are a lot of good franchises, apart from Punjab as well.” Shashank Singh revealed to Inside Sport.

“I am just hopeful that I play and excel in IPL because, after last year, I have stopped expecting everything. I am grateful to God that this year I got an opportunity. I am just hoping that next year also, I get an opportunity.” He added.

He was picked up by the franchise for a basic price of INR 20 lakh, but he caught attention after what transpired in the auction after the franchise mistakenly bought him, addressing a different player.

“Official Update Punjab Kings would like to clarify that Shashank Singh was always on our target list. The confusion was due to 2 players of the same name being on the list. We are delighted to have him on board and see him contribute to our success.” The franchise later gave the official statement.