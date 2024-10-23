India head coach Gautam Gambhir spoke about KL Rahul’s future in the Test team, after his twin failures in the first Test in Bengaluru. Gautam Gambhir hinted at KL Rahul’s selection in the playing XI for the upcoming Test despite a disappointing outing with the bat in the last match.

India and New Zealand will play their second Test match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday, October 24. Rohit Sharma’s team is now down 0-1 in the ongoing Test series following a right-wicket defeat in the first match in Bengaluru.

Rahul struck 68 runs off 43 balls in the rain-soaked second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur. Ryan ten Doeschate, his assistant coach, also gave him support. Rahul was spotted training in the nets at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium following Team India’s sad defeat on Day 5.

Gautam Gambhir stated at the press conference that selecting a playing XI for a Test match is a difficult task. He mentioned the advantages of having rivalry among players.

“In any Test match, picking up a playing XI is always tough. It is always good to have competition,” Gambhir told reporters.

During the series opener in Bengaluru, Rohit Sharma’s team suffered a surprise first-wicket defeat. KL Rahul struggled with the bat in the opening game. In his two innings, he only scored zero and twelve runs. William O’Rourke, a promising fast bowler, dismissed the right-handed hitter twice.

KL Rahul Had A Decent Knock In Kanpur – Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir also responded to criticism of KL Rahul’s selection, stating that social media opinions have no bearing on team management. He admitted that Rahul performed quite well on a difficult pitch in Kanpur, and the management is eager to support him.

“Social media does not matter one bit. What the team management and leadership group thinks is very important. He is batting really well, had a decent knock in Kanpur (against Bangladesh on a difficult wicket. I am sure he would be knowing that he has to score big runs and he has capability of scoring runs. That’s why he has been backed by the team…Ultimately, everyone is judged. International cricket is all about being judged,” he added.

Shubman Gill could return to the club, forcing the management to modify the batting order. With four slots and the wicketkeeper likely guaranteed, either Sarfaraz Khan or KL Rahul will be dropped. According to reports, the second Test match in Pune will be played on a spin-friendly pitch.

