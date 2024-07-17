Even though former India captain Virat Kohli is known for his aggressive nature on the field during a game, he never gets away with sharing knowledge with young players. The upcoming star Shashank Singh, who played the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) points out the humble nature of Kohli, amid criticism from Amit Mishra.

Shashank Singh enjoyed an eye-catching recent IPL season for Punjab. The right-handed batter managed to collect 354 runs in 14 innings, at an average of 44.25, with a strike rate of around 165. His couple of fifties, with a best score of unbeaten 68 runs were quite crazy during the event.

He was instrumental with the bat during the record chase of 262 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, where Shashank Singh gathered an undefeated 68 runs in 28 balls.

I realize Virat Kohli never says anything negative- Shashank Singh

The 32-year-old Shashank Singh got a chance to interact with Virat Kohli during an IPL game, where he was blown away by the incredible positivity of the Delhi-born. Both of them talked for about 40 minutes, as the Punjab batter received advice on his batting technique.

‘He was standing, I was standing. We were standing for 40 minutes. I didn’t even know when 40 minutes passed. Our team position was 12:45.’ Shashank Singh revealed in a podcast. ‘It was 12:40, I didn’t know when 40 minutes passed. And we were talking about cricket, about technique, about shots, about mental chatter.’

When Kohli was talking to him, for a moment Shashank felt that the veteran was none but one of the members of his domestic sides, as Virat displayed his friendly nature to the youngster.

‘And the way he was answering, it felt like, keep doing it, keep doing it. It felt like, he is one of our Chhattisgarh players. He was so friendly, talking to me to help me understand. It felt so good to talk to him.’ Shashank Singh elaborated.

During the IPL, it was the chase against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, when the batting all-rounder announced him before the world. In 69 T20s, he has captured 1078 T20 runs at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of over 140, with seven fifties.

Virat Kohli also told the youngster how to record his batting in the nets and then work on the different aspects.

‘He told me how to take a video, what to do next, how to work on things. He gave me a lot of confidence. Once I talked to him, I realized that he never said anything negative. He is always positive.’ Shashank Singh observed.

The India top order batter too enjoyed huge success during the IPL 2024, finishing as the highest run-getter of the competition with 741 runs in 15 innings, at an average of 61.75 with a strike rate of 154.69, besides celebrating five half-centuries and one hundred, with a best of 113* run knock.

This comment from Shashank Singh comes just a few days after the former India leg-spinner Amit Mishra slammed Kohli for being a changed person after getting all the fame and power. The veteran also made huge allegations that the India batter abused the Lucknow Super Giants’ players during their game in IPL 2023.

‘He started abusing our players (In the LSG vs RCB rematch in Lucknow).’ The 41-year-old blamed. ‘He didn’t have any grudges with Kyle Myers but he abused him as well. Naveen-ul-Haq was bowling, he would abuse him too. Bohot cheezein avoid ho sakti thi but Virat Kohli ne nahi ki.’