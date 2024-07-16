A couple of days ago, the Delhi Capitals (DC) ended their tenure with head coach Ricky Ponting, who joined the franchise back in 2018 and helped them become the runners-up of the 2020 season. However, the last three seasons haven’t been good for the team, while Ponting’s exclusion has fueled the already growing speculations of Rishabh Pant leaving the DC team.

The Indian wicket-keeper batter shares a very close bond with the former India captain MS Dhoni, who handed over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad during the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rishabh Pant has been a part of the Capitals since the 2016 season, whereas the following year saw him make his India debut and become a regular member of the side. In 2018, the left-handed batter had an excellent season with the bat, collecting 684 runs in 14 games.

Rishabh Pant could leave Delhi Capitals after Ricky Ponting’s exit

After the departure of Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant became the new captain of the franchise in 2021. In his first two-year tenure, the young batter showed excellent skills of leadership in guiding the team, with strong determination and a positive mindset.

In 2021, Iyer played under Pant, as the franchise topped the league stage with 10 wins in four games. They went on to lose both the qualifiers to get knocked out before the final. The following year saw them finishing at the fifth position, with seven wins in the league stage.

Unfortunately, a serious car accident forced him to miss the 2023 season of the tournament, when David Warner led the side in Rishabh Pant’s absence. An incredible fightback saw the 26-year-old making a return in the game.

Delhi, again, didn’t have a great start in that season, as they tasted one victory in their first five games. Then, it felt like they would have a very long season, but Pant’s positive mindset and some fabulous performances from the players saw them making a comeback in the middle half of the competition, winning four of their next five affairs in the event.

With the bat in hand, captain Rishabh Pant ended with 446 runs in 13 innings, at an average of 40.54, with a strike rate of 155.40, celebrating three half-centuries, at a best score of unbeaten 88 runs.

Once Ponting left the franchise, the future of the wicket-keeper batter in the franchise also came under the scanner. Speculation starts to grow that Pant could be moving to MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK). This possibility has started a buzz in the community, anticipating the partnership of Pant and Dhoni in yellow color.

Even though there is no official confirmation regarding Pant’s move, the rumors have started to grow excitement in the team. It’s still unsure whether the former India captain will be part of the ‘Whistle Podu’ side from the next season.

Rishabh Pant has featured in 110 IPL innings, where he has managed 3284 runs at an average of 35.31, with a strike rate of nearly 150, with 18 half-centuries and one hundred. If he does come to the Super Kings, they could think of using him in the middle order.

Meanwhile, the sources have confirmed that Delhi Capitals (DC) isn’t looking at Sourav Ganguly as their new head coach, given he already has so much to work as the ‘Director of Cricket’ of the franchise.